Salman Khan's security guard, ex-Army, dies outside Bollywood star’s residence; cause of death remains unknown

A Mumbai Police constable, guarding Salman Khan's residence, has passed away. He allegedly suffered a heart attack on the evening of 7 August. The incident occurred outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Raite, aged 41. He was posted with the LA-4 unit, according to The Free Press Journal. He complained of uneasiness around 6 PM.

Colleagues rushed him immediately to Bhabha Hospital's emergency ward. Doctors, however, declared him dead upon arrival. His body has since been sent for post-mortem examination.

The exact cause of death awaits confirmation through medical reports. Raite previously served in the Indian Army, according to the publication. He later joined the Mumbai Police force.

His sudden death has left colleagues shocked and grieving. Police are now completing further required formalities.

Salman Khan’s security This tragedy comes amid heightened security around Salman Khan. His protection was upgraded to Y-plus status in 2024. This followed the murder of Baba Siddique, his close friend.

Salman reportedly received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. These were linked to the decades-old Black Buck case. His current security includes officers and an escort vehicle.

Last year, Salman publicly addressed his heightened security. He said everything ultimately remained in God's hands. He acknowledged that increased security sometimes created practical difficulties.

Before Siddique's death, another incident occurred outside Salman's residence. In April 2024, two men opened fire near his home. This shooting was also linked to Bishnoi's network.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi? Lawrence Bishnoi is a prominent gang leader. He has been imprisoned since 2015. However, he heads the transnational Bishnoi Gang from prison.

He is currently held at Sabarmati Central Jail, Gujarat. Despite imprisonment, he reportedly directs a vast network. This network allegedly involves murder-for-hire and drug trafficking. Extortion and weapons smuggling are also reportedly included.

Also Read | Salman Khan flaunts toned abs from gym in cryptic post amid health concerns

In July 2026, the FBI launched "Operation Hard Ball". This involved collaboration with Canadian and Spanish authorities. It represents the largest crackdown on India-linked crime.

A US federal grand jury indicted Bishnoi, now 33. Dozens of associates were indicted alongside him. Charges include racketeering, extortion and narcotics trafficking.

The US Department of Justice has sought his extradition. Investigators say Bishnoi uses smuggled prison mobile phones. These reportedly help him direct fugitives like Goldy Brar.

Bishnoi has been named in 47 FIRs over 16 years. These span charges from murder to criminal conspiracy.

Also Read | Bishnoi gang planned to harm Salman Khan with gun used to kill Moose Wala

US and Canadian prosecutors have linked him to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. This assassination occurred in British Columbia in June 2023.

His gang also claimed responsibility for singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. This high-profile killing took place in May 2022.

Bishnoi has issued repeated threats against actor Salman Khan. These relate to a 1990s blackbuck poaching case. His gang has also directed shootings outside Khan's residence.