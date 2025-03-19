Salman Khan’s Sikandar release date announced: When to watch in theatres

Bollywood fans now have a reason to celebrate as the makers of Sikandar have officially announced its highly anticipated release date. Starring Salman Khan, the film has kept the audience hooked with its teaser trailer and songs. While makers had already announced that the film will arrive on Eid this year, the release date was yet to be out.

Sikandar release date Set to hit the big screens on March 30, 2025, Sikandar will bring festive cheers on the big screens during Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

Announcing the same, the film team took to their social media and shared a new poster featuring Salman Khan as Sikandar. Their post read, "Celebrating festivals of India with Sikandar Iss baar celebration hoga triple! We're coming on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid! #Sikandar releases Worldwide in theatres near you on 30th March 2025 See you at the movies."

Sikandar director and cast Sikandar is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, best known for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. It stars Salman with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time.

The film also has Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.

Sikandar teaser trailer Last month, the teaser trailer of Sikandar dropped. The high-octane teaser introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is lovingly called Sikandar by his grandmother. Salman appeared in his full, massy avatar in the teaser. Packed with action sequences and punchy dialogues, the film is said to bring people to the theatres this Eid.

The teaser trailer was high on one-liners from Salman. "Kayde mein raho, fayde mein rahoge" and "Insaaf nahi, hisab karne aaya hun" are some of the dialogues that Salman delivered in his signature style.

Salman reportedly shot some parts of Sikandar and its song with a broken rib. The team has officially wrapped up the shooting for Sikandar recently. The final schedule took place in Mumbai while the film was shot over 90 days across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.