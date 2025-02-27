ollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to return on big screens with his movie Sikandar. The film's trailer will be launched today, ie Thursday. Initially, the movie makers launched Salman Khan's first look from the movie in its poster.

Salman Khan's movie created buzz on social media when Nadiadwala Grandson, the production house behind Sikandar, dropped an update about its teaser launch.

When will Sikandar teaser be launched? As per a social media post by Nadiadwala Grandson, the production house behind Sikandar, the movie's first teasure will be launched on Thursday, at 3:33 pm.

Sikander teaser has been launched on the occasion of Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday.

“To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar! A big surprise awaits on the 27th of Feb! Stay with us [sic],” read a post by Nadiadwala Grandson on Instagram.

Where to watch Sikandar teaser? Skindar's first teaser is likely to be launched on Nadiadwala Grandson's social media handles including its Instagram and YouTube page. Since, Netflix and ZeeStudio have also stakes in the film, audience can also witness trailer launch on their social media handles.

When will Sikandar release? Sikandar is slated for release on Eid this year, ie on March 30 or 31. In the coming months, Salman will also appear in 'Kick 2'.

About Sikandar Sikandar has been directed by AR Murugadoss and has been produced by Sajd Nadiadwala. The movie will mark Salman Khan's return on big screen after more than a year. He was last seen in movie ‘Tiger 3’.

It marks Salman Khan's reunion with Sajid after their 2014 blockbuster, 'Kick'. Salman Khan will be seen against Rashmika Mandanna in its movie. The actor is receiving immense applaud for her performance in her latest movies Chhava and Pushpa 2 The Rule.

Last year, Salman shared a glimpse from the sets of 'Sikandar'. In May 2024, the production house officially announced Rashmika Mandanna's role in the film.