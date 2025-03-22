Salman Khan’s Sikandar trailer launch event cancelled over Lawrence Bishnoi’s threats? Here’s what we know

The trailer launch of Salman Khan's most-awaited film, Sikandar, has been scheduled for Sunday, March 23. However, unlike other Salman Khan movies, this Eid release will reportedly not have a grand trailer launch event.

Why? According to a Koimoi report, the grand trailer launch event for Sikandar was called off due to security reasons.

Ever since attacks on his Galaxy apartments in Bandra and multiple threats by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Bollywood star has maintained his distance from on-ground events.

Although the star has been granted Z+ security, Koimoi reported that Salman Khan will majorly promote his film through digital platforms.

However, there has been no statement from Salman Khan’s team to clarify this.

Can Sikandar become Salman Khan's biggest opener? Ongoing trends suggest that Sikandar could become Salman Khan's biggest Eid opener by surpassing Bharat’s ₹42.30 crore opening.

Even though the movie's pre-release buzz is high and could help it hit the double century, the Sunday release might backfire, like it did during Tiger 3.

The markers have also risked the advanced bookings by launching the trailer just a week before the movie's final release on March 30. The announcement of advance booking opening in India will be made with the trailer launch.

In an interview with news agency ANI, director AR Murugadoss said the trailer was delayed because “all the departments are busy with the craft”.

“We are working on it. The CGI work is going on. The music is going on. So, we have just now finished the shoot. So, all the departments are busy with the craft. We are working on it. We have to deliver the best,” he said.

Sikandar overview Last month, Salman Khan shared an intriguing teaser for his high-octane film. The one-minute-and-21-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother.

Salman showcased his full, massy avatar in the teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences and punchy, ‘paisa-vasool’ dialogues.

“Kayde mein raho, fayde mein rahoge” and “Insaaf nahi, hisab karne aaya hun” are some of the one-liners that Salman delivered with his trademark swag.

