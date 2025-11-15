Salman Khan's ‘tired’ dance at Dabangg tour again sparks health concerns, fans say ‘He’s definitely sick’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan took a break from his hosting duties at Bigg Boss 19 for his ongoing Dabangg Tour in Qatar. He has been joined by celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Stebin Ben, and Maniesh Paul. Several videos from Khan's Doha performance have surfaced on social media.

Salman Khan's dance video from Dabangg Tour goes viral In one of them, the superstar is seen dancing with a group of background dancers on stage.

However, fans are convinced that the Tiger actor is unwell. Many also alleged that he looks “tired” as he is seen sweating on stage.

Khan appeared on stage in an all-black look. He wore a black shirt with black pants while dancing with a red dupatta on his hit tracks like Hangover, Main Hoon Hero Tera and Jag Ghoomeya.

Is Salman Khan unwell? Sharing the video on Reddit, a user wrote, “Visibly tried, fatigued, stocky and stiff, disengaged, poor dancing and unenthusiastic. Is it just me or its a live demonstration of burnout (sic)?”

In the comments, many debated about Khan's health.

One of them wrote, “He looks tired and like ill. But not burnout- burnout comes with like overworking I guess and overdoing. But could be wrong. Age, health, habits, and other whatever diseases he has isn’t helping him. But for money he is doing it (sic).”

“Age, and plus the medications he is on for bone marrow transplant. It's a really big deal,” added another.

One more commented, “Nobody’s asking a 60-year-old to dance like he’s 25. People are just expecting a superstar to put in some effort if he’s doing a paid performance.”

Some also defended the actor for his performance. “People expect a 60 year old to behave like a 40 year old - no wonder these stars are under immense pressure to deliver their youth like stardom - I saw comments on different pages on the gram even tho he is dancing like this they were loving it sometimes people just want stars presence rather than a 10/10 performance obvio only top a listers carry it as we just saw with Madhuri in Canada - not everyone can get away with it,” a user said.

A different user questioned, “Can we do all this at 60 with all the disease he has? (sic)"

Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia's video

A similar video of Salman Khan dancing with Tamannaah Bhatia from the Doha tour also went viral on social media.