Salman Rushdie back CJP protesters, Mamdani's mother Mira Nair calls herself ‘cockroach mom’ amid protests in India

Acclaimed writer Salman Rushdie and filmmaker Mira Nair became the latest ones to come out in support of the youth-led Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) amid protests in India over alleged irregularities by the Election Commission of India. On Friday, CJP announced 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in Delhi during protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

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What did Salman Rushdie say about CJP Salman Rushdie commented on the youth group in India during a fundraising dinner for the Asian American Writers Workshop in New York City on Thursday. It was also attended by the NYC Mayor Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair whose birthday was reportedly marked at the gathering as well.

At the event, Rushdie called the CJP moment a hope for the younger generation in India. Nair extended her support to those fighting for the cause.

Rushdie said, “India is boiling,” and called CJP protests “the most hopeful moment for a very long time”. The Booker Prize-winning author urged people to “celebrate the cockroach”, as quoted by writer and journalist Amitava Kumar on a Substack account.

“There is something going on in India right now. India is boiling. And I would feel wrong not to say—maybe not the thing to say in a restaurant—to celebrate the cockroach,” Rushdie said.

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Mira Nair as ‘cockroach mom’ Reflecting the same sentiments, Mira Nair proudly declared herself a “cockroach mom”. Reportedly, she added that she was proud of those in India who stood up for democracy.

Abhijeet Dipke detained On Friday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ event in Delhi.

While being placed under preventative detention by police, Dipke was told, "Aap New Delhi nahi jaa sakte. Hum aapko detain kar rahe hain" (You cannot go to New Delhi. We are detaining you).

Dipke responded by saying, as per PTI, "New Delhi nahi jaa sakta, kahin aur toh jaa sakta hoon. Maine kaunsa kanoon toda hai?" (I cannot go to New Delhi, but I can go somewhere else. What law have I broken?)

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Neha Bora detained On the other hand, AISA chief Neha Bohra was also detained while she was on her way to Connaught Place to participate in the Lehra Do Tiranga protest.

While Dipke was picked up from his home in Jhandewalan, Bohra was detained in Mandi House. Both were in Central Delhi.

The police action came amid beefed up security in the national capital ahead of the proposed protest.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.