Fans ask ‘is it official?’ as Samantha’s photo with Raj Nidimoru sparks romance rumours once again

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest social media post, meant to celebrate courage and personal growth, has set the internet abuzz after fans spotted a striking photograph of her with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru — reigniting long-standing rumours about their relationship.

Samantha shares a cosy photo with director Raj Nidimoru The post, shared earlier this week, features a carousel of images from the launch of Samantha’s new fragrance line.

Dressed in an elegant black lace gown, the actor is seen smiling and posing with friends and colleagues, including actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who attended the event. However, it was one particular image — showing Samantha in Raj Nidimoru’s arms — that quickly became the centre of online attention.

Also Read | Netflix announces multi-year partnership with Raj and DK

Alongside the pictures, Samantha shared a reflective and motivational caption about personal growth and resilience, writing:

“Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins. I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning (sic).”

In the photograph, the Family Man 2 actor and the filmmaker appear close and comfortable, with Raj dressed in a matching black suit. He rests one hand gently on her waist while Samantha wraps her arms around him, both smiling at the camera.

While the photo may have been a candid moment from the evening, it has nonetheless reignited speculation about the nature of their relationship — rumours that have circulated since their collaboration on The Family Man 2, directed by Raj and DK.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates Diwali with children from NGOs

Internet reactions to the picture The post, intended to highlight her journey of self-belief and perseverance, quickly drew attention for reasons beyond its message. Within hours, fans flooded the comments section, with many noting the “chemistry” between the actor and the director and others extending support, calling them “a beautiful pair.”

One person wrote, “Is it official? Come on, you can do better girl (sic).” Another person commented, “This ship will sail till the shore (sic).”

A third user commented, “We are not happy with the 8th picture sam but if u happy with that we r nothing to stop ur happiness but think twice to take a step and think another women feelings too it's our humble request sam .....we are with you and this is just my feeling actually love (sic).”

More about Samanth and Raj's rumoured relationship Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have been linked for some time now, though neither has confirmed the relationship publicly. Sources close to the industry have often pointed to their strong personal and professional bond.

Raj was reportedly a major source of support for Samantha during key moments in her life — from her recovery and health challenges to her transition into debut production with Subham.

Their friendship, strengthened since their collaboration on The Family Man 2, has been visible in public appearances and social media snippets. The duo has often been seen together at informal gatherings, spiritual retreats, and even pickleball tournaments, fuelling ongoing speculation about their closeness.

The event itself marked another milestone for the actor, who has been diversifying her career beyond film roles and exploring entrepreneurship and wellness advocacy.

Though neither Samantha nor Raj has responded to the renewed chatter, the photograph has undeniably reignited conversation about one of the industry’s most talked-about rumoured relationships.