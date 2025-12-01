Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru marry in a private ceremony at Isha Foundation: What’s their age difference?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirmed her marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on Monday, sharing a short set of photos from the ceremony on Instagram.

The wedding, held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, was a small gathering with only close family and a handful of friends. The images showed a simple setup and minimal detailing, as the event was a deliberately quiet one.

Age difference between Samantha and Raj Nidimoru Samantha turned 38 on 28 April this year. Raj Nidimoru’s exact early-life information is not widely documented, but several reports list his birth date as August 4, 1975, in Tirupati. If that date is correct, the director is 50.

That places a 12-year age gap between the two. The interest in their ages grew immediately after the wedding photos were released, with social media posts pulling up older interviews and timelines to verify both birthdays.

Both enter second marriages For both Samantha and Raj Nidimoru, this marks a second marriage. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They announced their separation in 2021 after four years together. Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala on 4 December 2025, closing the loop on a chapter that fans often still reference.

Raj Nidimoru’s personal history has also been in public conversations. The Family Man co-creator was earlier married to Shhyamali De. Reports indicate they separated in 2022.

Shhyamali’s public Instagram account, however, still includes photographs with him, including one posted on Valentine’s Day 2023.

The wedding at Isha Foundation followed the pattern of several celebrity ceremonies held there in recent years - brief, low-profile, and without footage circulating beyond what the couple released themselves.

