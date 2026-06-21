Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru set to welcome first baby: Report

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu sparked pregnancy rumours after her recent public appearance with husband Raj Nidimoru. Amid the speculations, a report by Hindustan Times confirmed that the couple is indeed expecting their first child together. However, they have not yet confirmed or denied the claims.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru expecting first child? Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married in an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on 1 December 2025. After six months of their marriage, a source told the newspaper, "Yes it is true. The couple is truly delighted for this new beginning, and they will make an announcement in some time."

The viral video of Samantha's baby bump Pregnancy reports sparked after a video of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru celebrating the success of their latest project, Maa Inti Bangaaram, surfaced. The video went viral, grabbing eagle-eyed fans' attention.

In the video, the pair was seen cutting a chocolate cake as part of the celebrations. However, it was not the celebration that left people on the internet talking. Social media users began claiming that Samantha's appearance in the clip, with many suggesting that the actor appeared to have a visible baby bump.

Samantha wore a baby blue top and blue denim pants while Raj Nidimoru appeared in a casual look. Samantha's look prompted a wave of comments and posts speculating that she could be pregnant with her first child after marrying Nidimoru.

What did netizens say “She is pregnant,” wrote one in the comments. Another said, “I think she is pregnant.”

Agreeing with others, yet another chimmed in, “Yes maybe it's a baby bump.. actually she's physically fit.”

Someone else commented, “The greatest news! Hoping for official announcement.”

One more said, “Happy for her.”

When Samantha talked about pregnancy as a choice for women Talking on the topic of pregnancy, age and fertility, Samantha Ruth Prabhu once talked to an expert on her wellness platform. She had said, “Women should have babies when they want to, not when they have to.”

“Science and society must support women in making that choice.”

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How Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru met Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru reportedly first met on the sets of The Family Man Season 2. The two reunited for their second collaboration on Amazon Prime Video's Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Rumours about their relationship first surfaced online in 2024 after they were spotted together at events. Reports claimed that they had moved in together. However, neither of them reacted to the rumours, denying or confirming them.

As both maintained privacy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu began featuring on Raj Nidimoru's social media posts, further continuing the speculations.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru's wedding They made their relationship public after tying the knot in a Linga Bhairava Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore last year. The private ceremony was only attended by close friends and family.