Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls herself and husband Raj irritating, inseparable: ‘Don't think it's a honeymoon phase’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to unveil a new avatar in her upcoming film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. Talking about the film, she recently opened up about her husband Raj Nidimoru, who is co-producing the film. During the conversation, the actress said that she and Nidimoru make for an irritating couple who likes to do everything together including work.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on husband Raj She told Vogue India, "Raj and I really are that irritating couple that does everything together. We work together, we play together, we work out together with Paridhi. And we love it. If I have to travel for even a day, I’m like… [pretends to swoon in distress.] I don’t think it’s a honeymoon phase. Too much time has passed for it to be that.”

She also shared how she improved at work with her husband around. She added, “Leonardo DiCaprio keeps on working with Martin Scorsese and his performances just keep getting more layered. I think I’m becoming a better actor because Raj is around.”

Reddit reacts to Samantha Reacting to her statement, a user wrote on Reddit, “Did she compare her collaborations with Raj as equivalent to Leo and Martin Scororsese collabs? Hahahahahhahahahahahaha.” “She sounds like she's very much dependent on Raj and it seems like very Sridevi boney Kapoor kindda situation,” added another.

One more said, “Sam is a complete giver in a relationship and extremely clingy. She was the same with Chay. He didn't care during interviews but she would be fawning all over…I hope this turns out good for her.”

“Kinda off topic but I really enjoyed Citadel honey bunny … the climax was so good especially the one take sequences in the castle,” added someone else.

Also Read | Samantha thanks Raj Nidimoru’s sister Sheetal after wedding in Coimbatore

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru love story Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru first met on the sets of The Family Man Season 2. The two reunited for their second collaboration on the Indian adaptation of the American series, Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Rumours about their romance surfaced on social media in 2024 after they were spotted together at public events. Reports at that time also claimed that they had moved in together. However, neither of them commented on the rumours, denying or confirming the dating reports.

As both maintained silence about their personal lives, Samantha Ruth Prabhu began featuring on Raj Nidimoru's social media posts, further adding fuel to the fire.

They finally tied the knot in a Linga Bhairava Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. The private ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

Announcing the wedding news on Instagram, both shared their simple wedding pictures and created a storm on the internet.

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha's past For both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, this marks their second marriage. Prabhu was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They announced their separation in 2021 after four years together. Later, Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala on 4 December 2025.

On the other hand, The Family Man co-creator, Raj Nidimoru, was earlier married to Shhyamali De. Reportedly, they parted ways in 2022.