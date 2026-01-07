Samantha Ruth Prabhu in new Maa Inti Bangaram poster; teaser out on this date

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon star in the upcoming Telugu film, Maa Inti Bangaram. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram account and dropped a new poster from the film. She recently wrapped up the film shoot.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's poster from Maa Inti Bangaram Interestingly, Prabhu's husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, is the creator of the film. The couple recently tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 1 at the Isha Foundation ahead of the film release.

With Maa Inti Bangaram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns to a Telugu film. She is reuniting with director Nandini Reddy for the project after their hit film Oh! Baby. Besides Prabhu, the project also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth.

When will Maa Inti Bangaram teaser release The teaser of Maa Inti Bangaram will be out on 9 January, 2026.

Starring in a different look, she is seen standing inside a bus in a brown saree in the film poster. Going by her fierce look, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ready to tackle goons alone on the bus.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, “You just keep watching… #MaaIntiBangaaram will be connecting with y’all. #MiBTeaserTrailer out on 9th JAN at 10 AM Created by #RajNidimoru Directed by @nandureddyy Produced by @tralalamovingpictures #Himank @diganthmanchale @vasanthmaringanti @mensit @musicsanthosh @omdop @dharmiedits @ullashydur @lee_whittaker_ @pallavi_85 @gaddam_rakesh_reddy @nikhilkoduru @prahaasboppudi #MarvelNataraj @aryan_daggubati @the.sound.woman @sound_by_varun @vamsikaka @firstshowonline @justrightstudioznx @aesthetic_kunjamma.”

See poster here:

Samantha on Maa Inti Bangaram Maa Inti Bangaaram is co-produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK duo. Talking about it, News18 quoted Prabhu saying, “Maa Inti Bangaram is a film that spoke straight to my heart the moment I heard it. To be producing and acting in it under Tralala Moving Pictures feels deeply personal…"

“It’s a story rooted in love, belonging, and strength, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with Nandini Reddy, someone whose vision I trust implicitly. As a producer, it’s exciting to shape stories that reflect our lives and emotions with honesty and warmth,” she added about the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's films Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the 2024 Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny by Raj & DK. Besides Maa Inti Bangaaram, Prabhu will also be starring in a Netflix series titled Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom with the duo.

In 2022, the actor revealed her myositis diagnosis after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021. Following these, she appeared in only a handful of projects, including Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha invested in several brands and projects, including the Telugu horror-comedy, Subham.