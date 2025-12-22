Samantha Ruth Prabhu maintains calm as she gets mobbed by fans, days after Nidhhi Agerwal incident

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was mobbed by fans during her recent public appearance, just days after fellow actor Nidhhi Agerwal also faced a similar situation, drawing attention to issues surrounding celebrity safety and crowd management in such spaces.

In videos going viral on social media, Samantha could be seen struggling to make her way through the crowd as the security team made efforts to escort her safely to her vehicle.

Samantha appeared visibly calm and composed despite the chaotic crowd, which made movement nearly impossible. The actor was present at an event as a special guest when her exit from the venue triggered a rush among fans.

The incident has sparked strong reactions online, with many criticising the lack of civic sense displayed by the fans. Others pointed out how organisers and team management need to work toward strengthening security arrangements.

During the launch of the song 'Sahana Sahana' from her upcoming film 'The Raja Saab', Nidhhi faced a difficult situation as she was mobbed and pushed by fans while exiting the venue in Hyderabad.

Videos circulating on social media show the situation at the venue turning chaotic, with Nidhhi struggling to reach her car as a large crowd closed in around her.

Despite the presence of people escorting her, the actor appeared uncomfortable and terrified as she tried to move through the tightly packed group. Before long, clips from the event began spreading on social media, drawing strong reactions from users who raised concerns over safety at public events.

Cyberabad Police have registered a suo motu case against the organisers of the 'Raja Saab' song-release event. The case was registered under the jurisdiction of the KPHB police station.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who became a recent target of the chaotic crowd, has yet to react to the situation.