Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Dev Nidimoru.

The couple shared the happy news on Friday through an Instagram post, announcing that their son was born on November 19, 2026.

Samantha and Raj marked the occasion by sharing a heartwarming photograph of their hands gently holding their newborn son's tiny fingers. The image featured the baby's birth date, "19.11.2026", along with a caption revealing his name.

Announcing the arrival of their son, the couple wrote, "Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha and Raj,".

How social media users reacted: The announcement quickly received an overwhelming response on social media, crossing 1.5 million likes within an hour of being shared.

Fans and members of the Indian film industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and good wishes for the new parents.

Among those who extended their wishes were actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Kharbanda, Athiya Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Actress Nayanthara also congratulated the couple, writing, "Awwww congratulations... So so happy for uuuuu..."

Tisca Chopra joined in the celebrations, commenting, "Congratulations mommy and daddy."

The announcement marks a special milestone for Samantha and Raj as they embrace parenthood for the first time. Before the baby's arrival, Samantha had also shared glimpses of her preparations for motherhood.

In September, she posted about participating in a traditional Srividya Kalaa Aavarana ceremony to seek blessings and protection for herself and her baby.

With the arrival of baby Dev, Samantha and Raj have begun a new chapter in their lives, receiving warm wishes from fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry.

About the couple's relationship Samantha's personal life has frequently been in the spotlight over the years. The actress was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, with whom she tied the knot in Goa in October 2017 before announcing their separation in 2021. Raj Nidimoru was also previously married to Shhyamali De, with multiple media reports stating that the pair separated in 2022.

Reports suggest Raj and Samantha developed a close bond while collaborating on projects such as The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Following months of speculation about their relationship, Samantha and Raj married in an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on 1 December 2025.