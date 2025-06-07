Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu remove her ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ tattoo after divorce with Naga Chaitanya? Eagle eye fans notice

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has something coming up. She took to her Instagram account on Friday and teased fans with her new announcement, Nothing to Hide with a brief. Without revealing any further details, the video featured Samantha.

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's new video While the announcement was meant to spark excitement, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice something unexpected. It was Samantha’s missing ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ tattoo on her back which appeared to be missing. She got the tattoo when she was married to Naga Chaitanya.

Did Samantha remove tattoo In the video, Samantha is seen walking up to the camera and writing ‘Nothing to Hide’ with a marker on a glass. Then she turns around and simply walks away. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption: “It starts with intention. #NothingToHide @secret.alchemist.”

See post here:

Advertisement

This was when fans spotted the missing tattoo which read ‘YMC’, implying Ye Maaya Chesave, a special film for her and Naga Chaitanya.

Ye Maaya Chesave marked Samantha's entry into the industry back in 2010. The film also starred Naga Chaitanya opposite her, and many believe it was the project that sparked their real-life romance.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comment section, "Samantha got her YMC tattoo removed." “I see no tattoo,” added another.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya However, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha tied the knot in 2017.

They were separated in 2020. However, their divorce was finalised in 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently rumoured to be dating Raj Nidimoru, one of the co-directors of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Raj & DK. They are yet to make their relationship official. However, they are now seen together on several occasions and pictures.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Chaitanya dated Sobhita Dhulipala in secret after parting ways with Samantha. The two got married last year in the presence of their family members.

Talking about her tattoo, Samantha had once expressed regret for getting tattooed in an AMA with fans. When someone asked her, “Some tattoo ideas you'd love to try some day," she replied, "You know the one thing I'd tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo.”