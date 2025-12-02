Samantha Ruth Prabhu's massive wedding ring is a portrait-cut diamond from a mystery jewellery designer – All about it

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1 made headlines – of course, for the surprisingly delightful announcement, but mostly because of the very unique ring.

Dressed in a beautiful red silk saree for the intimate ceremony, Samantha styled her wedding ensemble with exquisite gold jewellery. However, her vintage-style diamond wedding ring was what stood out the most.

Here's everything you need to know about it: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding ring featured a portrait-cut diamond, designed by Athens-based Theodoros Savopoulos, as confirmed by Instagram's fashion watchdog, Diet Sabya.

Theodoros, Diet Sabya shared, is a passionate jeweller from Greece who remains purposefully unknown to most.

Citing A2Z, the fashion social media watchdog said, Theodoros operates almost entirely below the radar, and with a limited yearly production of one-of-a-kind jewellery. “Theodoros caters to an equally exclusive clientele of the most discerning collectors and connoisseurs,” A2Z was quoted as saying.

Diet Sabhaya, citing A2Z, said Theodoros' creations are highly creative, contemporary and gem-centric. His designs are “inspired by nature and natural phenomena with cultural references from the past interpreted in a refreshing contemporary way.”

Sharing more about Theodoros, Diet Sabhya said, the Athens-based jeweller occasionally shares his one-of-a-kind creations on Instagram, like a ring with a 7-carat natural orange diamond, shoulder dusters of Paraiba tourmalines, spessartite garnets, sapphires, and rubies.

The fashion influencer also shared that Theodoros is press-shy, and obtaining his jewellery requires “formidable convincing”.

About portrait-cut diamonds According to a Hindustan Times (HT) report, the portrait-cut of the diamond has a rich history originating from ancient India. The cut reportedly gained popularity with Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.

Advertisement