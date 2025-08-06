Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija reunite post India's Got Latent row: ‘Mujhe jana pad gaya tha Assam, Delhi'; netizens react

Comedians Samay Raina and ‘The Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija reunited for a skincare ad, making fans go crazy over their reunion after India's Got Latent controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia. Samay conveys subtly that he had to go to Assam and Delhi, apparently giving a reference to his appearances before Guwahati police and Supreme Court in different cases.

“Yaar humare last meeting ke baad mujhe toh STD hi ho gaya tha (I got an STD after our last meeting),” quips Samay. Apoorva instantly tells him, “PTSD hota hai woh (That’s PTSD),” to which he replies, “Nahi nahi, mujhe STD hi hua tha – Sun Transmitted Disease."

He added, “Woh jana pad gaya tha na Assam, Gujarat, Delhi – skin damage ho gayi thi (Had to travel to Assam, Gujarat and Delhi, you see – my skin got damaged).”

Netizens react One of the users said, “Samay ka sahi upyog koi samay se seekhe”, another stated, “mat kar lala mat kar”. “Kaafi crazy hogya ye 😂😂😂”, “We need more of you both 😭☝🏻” “This ad is more entertaining than most bollywood movies” “OGs are back” were some other comments made.

Samay has been accused of mocking individuals with disabilities, including those affected by Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and blindness. The Supreme Court raised concerns over the videos and termed them "disturbing".

Also Read | Samay Raina says 40,000 tickets of India tour sold in just an hour

What is India's Got Latent controversy? Around February 10, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia posed a highly controversial question to a contestant, asking whether they would rather watch their parents have sex for life or join in once to end it. That remark, along with panelists including Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and Jaspreet Singh, sparked outrage and led to police complaints and FIRs under obscenity charges.

Samay Raina's upcoming shows He announced his upcoming tour ‘Samay Raina is Still Alive and Unfiltered’. Besides the poster, he posted a city-wise schedule of his tour. Samay Raina's India tour is set to commence on August 15 in Bengaluru and will conclude on October 5 in Delhi.

August 15 - Bengaluru

August 16 - Bengaluru

August 17 - Bengaluru

August 23 - Hyderabad

August 24 - Hyderabad

August 30 - Mumbai

September 6 - Kolkata

September 7 - Kolkata

September 19 - Chennai

September 20 - Chennai

September 26 - Pune

September 27 - Pune

September 28 - Pune

October 3 - Delhi

October 4 - Delhi