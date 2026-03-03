Samay Raina asks for Mountain Dew during Sprite ad shoot: Sahiba Bali shares hilarious video | Watch

What happens when you put Samay Raina and Sahiba Bali together for a Sprite ad shoot? It’s pure chaos, but the good kind.

Samay Raina was one hour late for the shoot. Sahiba Bali puts it on camera, “Samay ko Samay ki parwah nahi.”

Then, meeting for the first time that day, the stand-up comedian looks at Sahiba and says, “Seems like you haven’t slept.” Sahiba shoots back instantly, “YOU seem like that.” Samay quickly agrees, “Yes, I haven’t slept.

Then, Samay starts complaining about the script. He says it is so bad that the writer should be fired. He asks Sahiba if she has written it. She says no. “It seems like you have written it,” Samay says.

Restless, Samay starts questioning the cameraman about his country, then moves on to interrogate the assistant about the script. He even criticises the slogan on his T-shirt for the ad. He calls it terrible.

Then, he declares himself a “billboard” who can wear anything for money: “I’m just a billboard. I’ll wear anything. Just pay me. I can even wear Mountain Dew.”

His mention of the rival soft drink brand causes visible panic. Samay, being Samay, keeps at it.

“Does anyone have Mountain Dew? Give me Mountain Dew! Mountain Dew,” he shouts.

Sahiba Bali shared the brief moment on her YouTube channel. Then, the video goes on to show how the ad was shot. After the shoot, Samay says he wants to see what’s inside the set, the theatre in front of which they shot the ad. When he goes inside the set, there is nothing.

“What is this! This is like an influencer’s life: glamorous from the outside and hollow from the inside,” Samay quips.

Social media reacts Social media users joined in the fun. Many of them mentioned Aaditya Kulshreshth, more popularly known as Kullu, who is often linked to Sahiba Bali.

“Kullu went to Manali without Bali after seeing this,” quipped one YouTube user.

“Samay is getting more and more good-looking day by day,” commented another user.

“Samay: the way he bonds with Sahiba feels like made for each other...Kullu here will be like SRK of Darr movie,” posted another.

Another user quoted Al Pacino from Scarface: “Maybe I'm overthinking, but somehow I feel Samay has some feelings for Sahiba. Those eyes, Chico, they never lie.”

“Sahiba is everywhere except in Kullu bhai's life,” came a sarcastic comment.

“We got Samay-Sahiba back before GTA VI,” came from another.