Samay Raina breaks silence after uproar over Sakshi Jha's ‘I hate men’ joke on Latent S2: ‘Kuch bhi bol k chale jate ha’

Comedian Samay Raina has responded to the online trolling and outrage over contestant Sakshi Jha, who recently appeared on India's Got Latent Season 2 and called herself a ‘man hater.’ Her ‘I hate men’ jokes created a storm on the internet with debates around gender equality. She also joked about wanting to beat her husband after drinking.

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Samay Raina on backlash over ‘man hater’ Sakshi Jha As Sakshi Jha continues to face heavy criticism online, Samay Raina took to Instagram and backed Jha. He urged netizens to stop bashing the 21-year-old from Bihar for her remarks on the shows.

Referring to controversies which often stem from the show, Raina said, “Dosto Latent ka third episode aa chuka hai aur mai aa gaya hu Alibaug kiuki ab mai bahar hi nikal jata hu episode dalne k baad kiuki kab kya ho jaye (Guys , the third episode of Latent S2 is out and I've come to Alibaug because these days I prefer to leave the town after releasing an episode—you never know what might happen).”

He continued, “Iss episode ke reactions dekh raha hu internet pe. Bohot zayada memes ban rahe hain Sakshi Jha ‘men hater’ pe. Toh bus ek request hai mere mens k liye yaar ki just be kind to her man. You know, at the end of the day, it is Latent. Log aate hain kuch bhi bol k chale jate ha. Uss stage pe rehna ashan nahi hota. (I am looking at the reactions to this episode. A lot of memes are being made on ‘men hater’ Sakshi Jha. So I have a request for meen-- just be kind to her. In Latent, people come and say just anything. It is difficult to stay put on the stage. They do nonsense.”

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“She is also a human” “Bura lga raha ha ki tum zayada na usko bura bol do. Jab tak memes hai, fun kar rahe ho, I think that's good. Make sure you also know ki wahan pe bhi ek insaan hai. In fact ye best mauka hai humare liye to just send her love and love to show that mens are amazing people also. (I feel bad for her that you might bash her too much. Memes and fun are good. But make you know that she is also a human being. In fact, this is the best opportunity for men to send her love)."

Raina added that without Sakshi Jha, they couldn't have had a ‘solid episode.’ “To be honest, you have to give it to her. She made the episode what it was. Spread kindness and love,” Raina wrapped up.

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Sakshi Jha reacts Meanwhile, Sakshi Jha has briefly responded to the backlash on Instagram. She wrote, “Indians and the art of hating. Love and only love to everyone,” in one of her Stories.

Sakshi Jha on Instagram.

What did she say on India's Got Latent Season 2 During her audition, Sakshi Jha introduced herself as a “man hater” She said her life goal is "pati ko daru pi ke marna hai (to beat her husband after drinking)” and went on to say that she even hates her father and brother.

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She said, “Hi, I am Sakshi, and I am a man-hater… Basically, I get a kick out of wrecking men’s egos.

“I literally don’t hate any caste, but I hate mard… Mardon ko aata kya hai, bante aise hain ke ‘I am a man’. Bhai, baap ke pet se paida hua tha kya, aurat ne hi paida kiya tha na (What do men even have to be so proud of? They act like, 'I am a man.' Seriously? Were you born from your father's womb? It was a woman who gave birth to you, wasn't it?)”

Also Read | Sunil Pal says he turned down India's Got Latent 2 offer

She received zero from everyone on the panel.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.