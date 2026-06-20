Samay Raina brings back India's Got Latent with 'no filter' promise; new season to stream on these platforms

Comedian Samay Raina has announced the return of India's Got Latent for a second season, confirming that the show will stream on both Netflix and YouTube.

The announcement ends days of speculation after Netflix revealed that the first episode of India's Got Latent 2 would be released on June 2. Raina later confirmed on Instagram that the premiere would take place at 7 pm.

In a new promotional video, Raina said viewers on Netflix and YouTube would get the same episode on the same day and with the same runtime. According to him, the show would remain "same to same", with the only difference being that Netflix users would not see advertisements or a comments section.

The promo features a conversation between Raina and his friend Balraj. Balraj jokes that Raina has abandoned the platform where he began his journey and says it is not the act of a "true gentleman".

The joke continues when Raina's bodyguard enters the scene and says, "One has to do it for money." Balraj then asks how much money Raina will earn and whether he will forget his fans.

Raina responds by clarifying that the show will continue to be available on both YouTube and Netflix. He also says the programme will remain without a filter. Referring to its language, he adds that there will still be swearing because the show has no filter.

Netflix teaser sparked speculation Before the official announcement, Netflix India shared a cryptic social media post featuring Raina's bodyguard and asked users to post lemon and spice emojis in the comments.

The caption read, "Drop [lemon and spice emojis] in the comments pls, we're gonna need it (sic)."

The post quickly led fans to speculate that India's Got Latent 2 was on the way, especially after Raina was added as a collaborator. However, no formal confirmation was made at the time.

Raina had previously hinted at the show's return during his stand-up special Still Alive, released earlier this year. Until now, however, very few details about the second season had been revealed.

What was the India's Got Latent controversy? The first season of the show became the centre of controversy after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a remark that many viewers considered offensive.

During an episode, Allahbadia asked a contestant whether they would rather watch their parents have sex every day for the rest of their life or join in once to stop it forever. The clip went viral and triggered widespread criticism online.

Several FIRs were filed against Allahbadia and the show's producers. The matter also drew in Raina and other panel members. The National Commission for Women intervened, following which Allahbadia submitted a written apology.

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The Supreme Court later granted him interim protection from arrest while criticising the remarks as vulgar.

Speaking during Still Alive, Raina said Allahbadia had repeated the controversial parents-related question eight times during the recording. He claimed that after reviewing the footage, he felt several comments were inappropriate and removed most of them during editing.