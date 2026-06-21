Samay Raina calls out audience member after sexist comment on Latent 2, netizens praise: ‘Pranit More hota toh…'

Comedian Samay Raina is back with his show, India's Got Latent. The first episode of the show featured Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Ashish Solanki. A clip from the episode is now going viral as Raina shut down a comment targeting women from the audience, days after the controversy over ₹370 biryani at Pranit More's show.

Samay Raina hit backs after women-bashing joke On June 20, Samay Raina returned to Latent 2 with Alpha actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests. The show also saw attendance from other fellow comedians, along with guests who judged contestants in a room full of an audience.

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In a segment of the show, Samay Raina asked the audience: "What does a girl like the most in a guy?" To this, someone from the audience replied, "Paisa (money)." The answer prompted people to laugh. However, actor Alia Bhatt seemed unimpressed. Reacting to it, she questioned, "Who said this?" Raina instantly quipped playfully, "Gareeb aadmi ne kaha hoga (must be some broke man who said it)"

His response left the panellists and the audience in splits.

Watch:

Netizens react The video has now landed on Reddit, reminding people of the controversy which erupted from Pranit More's show.

A user wrote in the comments, "Pranit hota toh hass deta bas (Pranit would have laughed at the joke)." "Taking stand for what’s right is not a new concept though, samay has had a track record for taking stands in things he believe. And this is how it should be anyway, (sic)" said one.

A different user commented, "Meanwhile Pranit- PEAK GURGAON CONTENT."

While someone also expressed their doubt over the timing of the comeback by Raina and said, "May be Pranit is now trending and this is why added it in script. The whole thing was heavily scripted to promote Aliapha (sic)." But another claimed, “Bhai mahino pehle shoot hua hai yeh episode kya baat kar rahe ho tum (This must have been shot before. What are you even saying).”

What happened with Pranit More? For the unversed, Pranit More landed in controversy over his stand-up show in Gurugram last month. During the show, he interacted with an audience member named Himanshu Jangra, who recalled an anecdote from his dating life, which created an uproar on the internet.

Himanshu Jangra implied that after spending ₹370 on biryani during a date, he expected something in return from the woman. He said, "Maine kaha ki ₹370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi," translating that he felt entitled to physical intimacy as he paid for the food.

The video went viral, gaining massive criticism from netizens, with many accusing both the comedian and Jangra of promoting misogynistic and derogatory comments. More even responded to the controversial statement by Jangra and called it "Peak Gurgaon Content".

After the controversy, the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered cases against Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra for obscenity and sexual harassment related charges. The matter also caught the attention of the National Commission for Women, after which both were summoned.