'Samay Raina devours whatever was left of Sunil Pal's career': Netizens react to comedy encounter on Kapil Sharma Show

Samay Raina had a quirky encounter with two people on the Kapil Sharma Show. On 2 May, the Netflix show placed the stand-up comedian in the same room with Ranveer Allahbadia and Sunil Pal. These are the same people who caused trouble in Samay Rain’s life last year, in two different ways.

Samay did not leave any chance to make fun of Ranveer. But, what social media enjoyed more was how Samay Raina roasted Sunil Pal.

History of Conflict The feud between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal started in late 2024. Sunil Pal is a veteran comedian and winner of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He publicly attacked Samay's YouTube show, India's Got Latent.

According to Sunil Pal, Samay is a "terrorist of comedy" who spreads filth through obscene content. He even suggested such creators deserved 10 years in prison.

Also Read | Comedian Sunil Pal goes missing after show, found hours later

Samay responded by calling Pal “insecure” and “frustrated”. During a recent interview, Raina said the veteran lacked mental peace and was struggling with his own insecurities.

However, Samay Raina and Sunil Pal had already made peace, for a price. In January 2026, the two comedians appeared together in a viral advertisement for activewear brand STRCH.

The ad directly referenced their very public feud. It was a tongue-in-cheek take on their generational comedy divide.

The concept was brilliantly self-aware. Samay explains a client's need to use abusive language to grab Gen Z's attention. Sunil initially refuses, playing his real-life persona of the moral compass of Indian comedy.

Then, Samay shows him the paycheck. Sunil instantly abandons his principles. He proceeds to unleash a rapid-fire string of expletives without hesitation. The ad ends with both comedians promoting the brand.

The advertisement went viral on Instagram and Reddit. Celebrity creators, including Ashish Chanchlani and Raftaar, reacted with amusement. Most praised the duo for turning genuine animosity into clever, self-aware marketing.

Social Media Reaction Kapil Sharma’s show, however, was the first time when the two had a diss battle face-to-face for real. Social media picked the winner. And, it was unanimous.

One user commented, “Kapil invited Sunil Pal & Samay Raina into the same episode for making peace between them. But Samay Raina had a different plan. He COOKED Sunil Pal there, too.”

“Money is Power…They kept making fun of Sunil Pal in many jokes… everyone was on fire with Sunil Pal. It became one against all. He had made derogatory comments about them earlier, but still, he came. Samay managed it. But Ranveer and Sunil both looked off. And honestly, Sunil Pal’s jokes felt outdated. In the end, it felt like they came just to get mocked… for money,” came another comment.

Another user quipped, “Samay Raina has devoured whatever was left of Sunil Pal's career, too!”

“Kapil Sharma brought Sunil Pal and Samay Raina together on the show to sort things out. Samay had other plans, though — he ended up roasting Sunil Pal with some sharp one-liners that had everyone laughing (and cringing). Classic comedy chaos!” came from another.

One user posted, “Samay Raina left no stone unturned.”