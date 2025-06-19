Samay Raina fans can’t keep calm as India's Got Latent Clips returns to YouTube, ‘IGL will be back soon’

Samay Raina fans can’t keep calm as India's Got Latent Clips channel has apparently returned to YouTube. Social media users claim that all the videos in the channel were made private after the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy.

Advertisement

LiveMint could not independently verify the claim that the channel had “returned” to YouTube since it could not be confirmed if it ever became private in the first place. It cannot be confirmed whether the channel is owned by Samay Raina or is a YouTube channel run by a fan.

When we checked, the channel had 522 videos. It also includes clips of members-only episodes.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina fans on Reddit have started celebrating the reported return. Many of them consider it a “win” for the standup comedian.

Advertisement

“Sab Samay ka khel hai,” commented one user.

“Now that it has arrived, the Samay Raina channel will also return, right?” came from another.

Another user observed, “I watched a few clips, they have beeped out most of the abuses it seems before making them public.”

However, not every fan thinks India’s Got Latent will return.

“I don't think latent is gonna come back with all that has happened. No. Samay is very family-oriented and would not like his family to go through all that again. So, no,” wrote one user.

“He might start another show. Maybe, the podcast rumour is true and it was not just for ads but a way to show a glimpse,” the user added.

Advertisement

However, another user contradicted, “I have insider info, IGL will be back! Soon! But not in ways many people are expecting.”

Samay Raina deleted all videos Samay Raina deleted all videos from his show India’s Got Latent from YouTube after a major controversy involving guest Ranveer Allahbadia. Ranveer allegedly made “inappropriate” comments on the show, which sparked backlash and led to multiple complaints across India.

Shortly after the backlash, Samay shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he had deleted all the videos. He clarified that his aim was to make people laugh, not offend anyone.

He admitted the situation had become too stressful to handle. With the videos gone, people wondered what would happen to the money earned from those videos.

Advertisement

YouTube’s policy says that if a creator breaks the rules, the platform may take action and hold back payments. However, no such action is expected for users who delete their videos.