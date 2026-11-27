Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina hit headlines when he landed himself in a massive controversy over his show, India's Got Latent, in 2025. He removed all episodes from his YouTube channel and later made his comeback this year with stand-up comedy, Still Alive. On the other hand, India's Got Latent returned with season 2, partnering with Netflix. Amid this, Raina has achieved a new milestone, becoming the first YouTube creator to cross one million channel members worldwide.

Samay Raina becomes first YouTuber to have 1M paid channel members Google announced the news in a blog post, crediting the comedian's growing community of fans for helping him reach the landmark.

"From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India’s Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions. Samay turned wildly unconventional ideas into massive cultural moments. And now, his community has helped him reach an unbelievable milestone: Samay Raina is the first YouTube Channel Memberships creator globally to hit 1 million channel members," an excerpt from the post read.

According to Google, in June 2026, more than 1.2 million fans in the country purchased at least one channel membership on the platform.

Digital creator's economy The blog post added that the membership revenue for Indian creators grew by more than 25% year-on-year during this period.

The trend established an expanding market for creators who want to build dedicated communities and monetise their content with direct support from fans.

These memberships are said to aid creators in expanding their production teams. It is also said to help creators invest in larger projects and develop new shows with support from their growing audiences.

Samay Raina has 12.4 million subscribers on YouTube as of November 27, 4 pm.

Success of India's Got Latent 2 Meanwhile, Raina recently wrapped up the second season of his hit show, India's Got Latent. The show premiered its finale episode on November 15, featuring Raftaar, Balraj Singh Ghai, and Sahil Kale.

Looking back at his tough time and his comeback, Samay Raina said on the show, as quoted by Hindustan Times in a report, "I never thought this would happen, two years ago when the controversy first happened, and everything went down. I was depressed when we were in Canada. I used to ask ChatGPT, ‘When do you think Samay Raina will ever be able to bring his show back?’ ChatGPT would reply, 'It's unclear right now'"