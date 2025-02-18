Samay Raina on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: ‘Maybe my time is bad now, but remember…’

Samay Raina addressed the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy in his latest live show, stating that the times are bad right now. The incident was shared by one of the comedian's fans, who posted an emotional note on Facebook titled “The Show Must Go On…” sharing the experience of attending Raina's show.

What did the post say? The post read, “I finally understood the true meaning of this phrase just a few hours ago when I attended this man’s live show! For the first time, I witnessed nearly seven hundred so-called “spoiled” members of today's generation screaming his name at the top of their lungs, while in the middle of them stood a professional stand-up comedian, tears streaming down his face right before starting the set.”

Raina started his gig by thanking the audience for paying his fees.

"For the first time, I saw a 25-year-old guy, weighed down by immense mental pressure, dark circles under his eyes, a sunken face, and unkempt hair, walk onto the stage in a dust-covered black hoodie. His first words into the mic?

Thanks for paying my lawyer's fees,” the user stated quoting Raina.

Samay Raina's sarcastic remark One of the audience members joked about Raina, to which the comedian mentioned Ranveer Allahbadia, referring to the recent controversy.

When a heckler from the audience threw a sarcastic remark, a sharp counter came from the stage in his signature style:

“Iss show pe bahot mauka ayega, jahan aapko lag sakta hai ki main bahot funny kuch bol sakta hoon, par tab Beerbiceps ko yaad kar lena bhai ( In this show there will be many opportunities where you will feel that I could say something very funny, but remember BeerBiceps during such times),” the fan quoted Raina.

What is Ranveer Allahbadia controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia appeared as a judge on the show India's Got Latent hosted by Samay Raina, where he asked a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to put a stop to it. The statement received heavy backlash online.

The post further said, “From that point on, for almost two hours straight, there wasn’t a single moment where we could sit without laughing.”

“Maybe my time is bad…” says Samay Raina Lastly, the show ended with Raina reflecting on the recent incident.

"A man who, despite being in a dangerously turbulent phase of his life, still managed to make everyone laugh for two hours ended the show with these words:

“Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main samay hoon (Maybe my time is bad right now, but remember, my friends—I am time itself),” the post read.