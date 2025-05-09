Samay Raina recalls last phone call with father from Jammu after Pakistan launched attack: ‘His voice…’

The tension between India and Pakistan worsened after Pakistan launched attacks on multiple locations across India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab. While they were neutralised successfully by the Indian Army, the incident prompted counter-measures and a total blackout.

Samay Raina's last call with father Amid this, comedian Samay Raina shared details of the last call with his father, who is a journalist from Jammu. He praised his father for staying calm even after the attack.

Samay Raina took to his Instagram Stories and shared, “My prayers with everyone in Jammu. Sleep peacefully and believe in the Indian army Jai Hind (Indian flag emoji).”

“My father calls me one last time tonight from Jammu to say goodnight. His voice, steady and calm, urges me to sleep and not worry — the Indian armed forces have everything under control. His calmness quiets my restless thoughts," Samay shared how his father calmed him down amid the uncertain situation.

"I switch off the lights in my Mumbai home and walk to the window to draw the curtains. Outside my window, my neighbor's lights still glow. I know little about him, that's just how it is here. I wonder if he, too, has family in Jammu, perhaps in Pathankot — or if he might be the son of a brave soldier, who won't sleep tonight, waiting for a morning call from his father on the front lines. My utmost respect to the armed forces and their families for all the sacrifices they make for our safety. Goodnight. Jai Hind, the founder of India's Got Latent added who lives away from his family.

Besides Samay, several other celebrities also reacted to the drone attack by Pakistan.

Anupam Kher after the Jammu attack Among them was actor Anupam Kher. He shared the reaction of his cousin, who lives in Jammu.

Anupam shared a video from Jammu and wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly and said, ‘Jai Mata Di! Bharat Mata Ki Jai! भैया! हम भारत में है! हम हिंदुस्तानी है।हमारी सुरक्षा भारतीय सेना और माता वैष्णो देवी कर रही है।आप टेंशन मत लो।वैसे भी कोई भी मिसाइल हम ज़मीन पर नहीं लगने दे रहे। जय माता की! भारत माता की जय (Brother! We are in India! We are Indians. Our safety is in the hands of the Indian Army and Mata Vaishno Devi. Don’t worry. Anyway, no missile is being allowed to hit the ground here) Jai Mata Di! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!’"

Pakistan's drone attack Meanwhile, in today's briefing, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed by Pakistan across 36 locations, which were shot down by Indian forces.