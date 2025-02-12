Samay Raina has taken down all episodes of India's Got Latent amid backlash over Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks. The Maharashtra Cyber Department is investigating the case, summoning over 40 individuals, including Raina and Allahbadia, for their involvement in the reality show.

Samay Raina removed all the episodes of the online reality show India's Got Latent from YouTube following the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an Instagram story, Samay Raina expressed regret over the incident and assured cooperation with all government agencies.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Raina shared on Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samay Raina's Instagram story.

What is Ranveer Allahbadia controversy? An award-winning creator, Ranveer Allahbadia, is facing intense trolling and backlash after a video went viral from 'India's Got Latent' where he asks a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Case against Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina The Maharashtra Cyber Department has summoned over 40 persons, including Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, concerning the case registered over Allahbadia's controversial remarks on India's Got Latent show. On Tuesday, the cyber police registered an FIR and issued notices to the guests and judges who participated in the previous episode of the reality show, reported PTI.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act on Tuesday. Additionally, the cyber department has asked the reality show's producers to remove all 18 episodes from social media platforms.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the preliminary probe, many participants used vulgar and obscene language in the previous episodes as well, the report said citing an official.