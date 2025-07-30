Samay Raina says 40,000 tickets of India tour sold in just an hour: ‘The Love is unreal’

Comedian Samay Raina has kicked off his much-anticipated India tour with a bang. In an Instagram story shared just hours ago, Raina revealed that a staggering 40,000 tickets were sold within an hour of going live — setting a new personal record. "The love is unreal... We will bring the house down," he wrote, thanking fans for their overwhelming support.

Titled ‘Samay Raina Is Still Alive and Unfiltered’, this marks the comedian’s first tour in India since the controversial fallout from the now-scrapped YouTube show India’s Got Latent. The tour will begin in Bengaluru on August 15 and wrap up in Delhi on October 5, with shows scheduled across multiple Indian cities.

A Comeback Tour After Controversy This tour holds special significance for Raina, as it follows months of public backlash over an offensive question posed in an episode of India’s Got Latent. In the now-deleted video, fellow YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia had asked a contestant an extremely inappropriate hypothetical, which went viral and drew sharp criticism from across the country — including political leaders and film personalities.

The backlash led to several FIRs being filed against the show's makers, including Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and others involved in the production. As a result, all episodes of the show were taken down from YouTube.

Earlier this month, Raina appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) and submitted a written apology, expressing regret over the content shared in the episode.

Global Success Before Homecoming Before launching his India tour, Samay Raina recently wrapped up an international tour that saw him perform in Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. The global leg began on June 5 in Cologne and concluded on July 20 in Sydney, drawing packed audiences and rave reviews.