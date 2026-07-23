'How difficult is it...': Samay Raina speaks out on student protests, says exams only way for many 'to make a good life'

Comedian Samay Raina came out in support of students amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest over paper leaks and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Raina questioned why authorities could not engage in dialogue with the students before the protest escalated on 20th July.

Samay Raina asks authorities amid CJP protest Samay Raina asserted that protestors are only demanding a better education system and greater accountability to ensure a better future for students.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Raina wrote, “The students just want a better education system and accountability man how difficult is it to have a dialogue and solve things instead of waiting for them to escalate so much?”

Raina also highlighted the importance of exams for students, adding, “For most of the students these exams are the only way out to make a good life for themselves and their families. I hope all the students' voices are heard and something concrete comes out of this man.”

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View full Image View full Image Samay Raina on Instagram.

PM Modi reacts for the first time On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged strict action against exam paper leaks as student protesters intensified their campaign for the resignation of the education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Breaking his silence on the issue, Modi took to X and said that his government would establish fast-track courts to ensure “swift and stringent” punishment for those responsible for the paper leaks.

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” Modi shared.

Rahul Gandhi responds Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi responded to the post by Modi on X and accused the government of protecting those responsible for the issues in the education system.

"You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it," Gandhi wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Widespread protests continues to take part across different cities in India.

On Wednesday, several Bollywood celebrities joined the protest march in Mumbai. Among the protestors was actor Imran Khan, Aamir Khan's nephew. Actor Rashika Dugal also joined the protest march, as revealed by her later on Instagram.

Actor Ayesha Khan was detained by Mumbai police from the protest. She shared multiple videos on Instagram, revealing her ordeal as she stood with the students.

On the other hand, Huma Qureshi reached the protest site in Jantar Mantar to support the students.