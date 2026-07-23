'How difficult is it...': Samay Raina speaks out on student protests, says exams only way for many 'to make a good life'

Comedian Samay Raina came out in support of students amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest over paper leaks and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Raina questioned why authorities could not engage in dialogue with the students before the protest escalated on 20th July.

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Samay Raina asks authorities amid CJP protest Samay Raina asserted that protestors are only demanding a better education system and greater accountability to ensure a better future for students.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Raina wrote, “The students just want a better education system and accountability man how difficult is it to have a dialogue and solve things instead of waiting for them to escalate so much?”

Raina also highlighted the importance of exams for students, adding, “For most of the students these exams are the only way out to make a good life for themselves and their families. I hope all the students' voices are heard and something concrete comes out of this man.”

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Samay Raina on Instagram.

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PM Modi reacts for the first time On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged strict action against exam paper leaks as student protesters intensified their campaign for the resignation of the education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Breaking his silence on the issue, Modi took to X and said that his government would establish fast-track courts to ensure “swift and stringent” punishment for those responsible for the paper leaks.

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” Modi shared.

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Rahul Gandhi responds Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi responded to the post by Modi on X and accused the government of protecting those responsible for the issues in the education system.

"You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it," Gandhi wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Widespread protests continues to take part across different cities in India.

On Wednesday, several Bollywood celebrities joined the protest march in Mumbai. Among the protestors was actor Imran Khan, Aamir Khan's nephew. Actor Rashika Dugal also joined the protest march, as revealed by her later on Instagram.

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Actor Ayesha Khan was detained by Mumbai police from the protest. She shared multiple videos on Instagram, revealing her ordeal as she stood with the students.

On the other hand, Huma Qureshi reached the protest site in Jantar Mantar to support the students.

The Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical online campaign which turned into a youth-led agitation in India, has said it would continue its sit-in at Jantar Mantar until its demands are met.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.