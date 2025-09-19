Samay Raina wears 'Say No to Cruise' t-shirt at The Bads of Bollywood premiere: Here's how the internet reacted

Comedian Samay Raina, who is never afraid to upset the apple cart, is once again in the eye of the storm after he went to the premiere of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's new show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood', wearing a t-shirt that read 'Say No to Cruise'. Social media users were quick to connect the dots and many felt it was a dig at Aryan Khan's legal case after the debutant director was arrested in 2021 from a cruise ship on drug charges.

Social media users had a field day pointing out the reference. Even Grok was of the same opinion. In reply to a query, Grok answered, "The image shows comedian Samay Raina at the premiere of Aryan Khan's Netflix series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" (released Sept 18, 2025), wearing a "SAY NO TO CRUISE" T-shirt. It's a reference to Aryan's 2021 arrest on the Cordelia Cruise in a drug case, where he was detained but later cleared of charges. The post humorously suggests wearing it there."

Raina's reactions to Ba***ds of Bollywood: Raina himself has reacted positively to Aryan Khan's debut show. In an Instagram story, he shared a photograph of himself with Khan and write "Congratulations to my G @__aryan_for creating this amazing show. It's so edgy and funny that mujeh darr lag raha hai..... It's genuinely too good, do watch Ba****ds of Bollywood on @netflix_in in!

Aryan is one of the sweetest guys I have met but what he has created is a pure menace. So happy for you brother!"



Samay Raina's Instagram story.

Who's who of Bollywood attend premiere Top Bollywood stars attended the premiere of Khan's debut show. Names included Kajol and Ajay Devgan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, et al. Shah Rukh Khan and his entire family was there to support Aryan's debut venture.

Members of the Ambani family, as well as Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath also attended the event.

About the Bads of Bollywood This seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame.

The three-minute and twenty-eight-second trailer, which was released later, opens with Lakshya calling himself an actor who is supposed to create scenes after he was accused of creating chaos with his statements. As the trailer progresses, actor Lakshya finds himself up against his biggest challenge yet, superstar Ajay Talvar, played by Bobby Deol, when he is cast opposite his daughter, Bollywood newcomer Karishma, played by Sahher Bambba.

Amid the battle of fame, Lakshya deals with several problems, including his rumoured association with underworld dons, as shown in the trailer.