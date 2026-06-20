Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent Season 2 kicks off with Alia Bhatt, Sharvari — and a surprise Donald Trump win

Samay Raina’s comedy reality series India’s Got Latent officially returned for its second season on June 20, marking a significant moment for the comedian after months away from the spotlight following controversy surrounding the show's first season.

India's Got Latent Season 2 begins with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guest judges In a first for the programme, Season 2 episodes are being released simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube, with new episodes scheduled to drop every two weeks. The premiere featured Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who appeared on the panel to promote their upcoming action film Alpha.

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The opening episode quickly generated buzz online, largely due to a playful exchange between Raina and Bhatt. Welcoming the actors to the show, Raina expressed surprise that Bhatt had agreed to appear in the season opener.

The conversation took a humorous turn when Bhatt remarked, “I am kinda regretting it right now.” Raina immediately responded with a joke directed at the actor’s 2024 film, saying, “Maine bhi kiya tha Jigra dekh ke regret (I also regretted watching Jigra).”

The comment caught Bhatt off guard, while Sharvari laughed at the exchange. Bhatt responded with a quick comeback of her own, saying, “Atleast, you watched the film. Thank you for contributing to my film.”

The interaction soon became one of the most-discussed moments of the episode, drawing reactions from viewers across social media.

The premiere also introduced several contestants, with Avinash Aggarwal emerging as the episode's winner. Aggarwal impressed both the judges and the audience with his impersonation of former US President Donald Trump.

Performing entirely in character, Aggarwal delivered a satirical routine that earned praise from the panel. At one point, he took a swipe at former India’s Got Latent panellist Ranveer Allahbadia, referring to him as “Barbad-ia”, drawing laughter from the audience. Bhatt was particularly impressed by the act, reportedly saying she felt intimidated by the quality of the performance.

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Season 2 begins after Season 1's abrupt end Season 2 arrives after a turbulent period for the show. The controversy surrounding the first season erupted in early 2025 after Allahbadia made an inappropriate remark during an episode. The incident triggered widespread criticism, multiple FIRs and legal challenges involving individuals associated with the programme.

Despite the backlash, Raina has maintained that the show’s core identity remains unchanged. According to the comedian, India’s Got Latent will continue in its “no filter” format, retaining the edgy humour and strong language that have made it popular with viewers.

The only notable difference between platforms is the viewing experience: Netflix offers an advertisement-free stream, while YouTube retains its interactive comment section. Otherwise, episodes are being released in the same format and duration on both services.