Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent Season 2 kicks off with Alia Bhatt, Sharvari — and a surprise Donald Trump win

Samay Raina’s comedy reality series India’s Got Latent officially returned for its second season on June 20, marking a significant moment for the comedian after months away from the spotlight following controversy surrounding the show's first season.

India's Got Latent Season 2 begins with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guest judges In a first for the programme, Season 2 episodes are being released simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube, with new episodes scheduled to drop every two weeks. The premiere featured Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who appeared on the panel to promote their upcoming action film Alpha.

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The opening episode quickly generated buzz online, largely due to a playful exchange between Raina and Bhatt. Welcoming the actors to the show, Raina expressed surprise that Bhatt had agreed to appear in the season opener.

The conversation took a humorous turn when Bhatt remarked, “I am kinda regretting it right now.” Raina immediately responded with a joke directed at the actor’s 2024 film, saying, “Maine bhi kiya tha Jigra dekh ke regret (I also regretted watching Jigra).”

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The comment caught Bhatt off guard, while Sharvari laughed at the exchange. Bhatt responded with a quick comeback of her own, saying, “Atleast, you watched the film. Thank you for contributing to my film.”

The interaction soon became one of the most-discussed moments of the episode, drawing reactions from viewers across social media.

The premiere also introduced several contestants, with Avinash Aggarwal emerging as the episode's winner. Aggarwal impressed both the judges and the audience with his impersonation of former US President Donald Trump.

Performing entirely in character, Aggarwal delivered a satirical routine that earned praise from the panel. At one point, he took a swipe at former India’s Got Latent panellist Ranveer Allahbadia, referring to him as “Barbad-ia”, drawing laughter from the audience. Bhatt was particularly impressed by the act, reportedly saying she felt intimidated by the quality of the performance.

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Season 2 begins after Season 1's abrupt end Season 2 arrives after a turbulent period for the show. The controversy surrounding the first season erupted in early 2025 after Allahbadia made an inappropriate remark during an episode. The incident triggered widespread criticism, multiple FIRs and legal challenges involving individuals associated with the programme.

Despite the backlash, Raina has maintained that the show’s core identity remains unchanged. According to the comedian, India’s Got Latent will continue in its “no filter” format, retaining the edgy humour and strong language that have made it popular with viewers.

The only notable difference between platforms is the viewing experience: Netflix offers an advertisement-free stream, while YouTube retains its interactive comment section. Otherwise, episodes are being released in the same format and duration on both services.

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With a high-profile guest lineup, a widely shared viral exchange and a standout winning performance from Aggarwal, India’s Got Latent Season 2 has begun its latest run with significant online attention and renewed public interest.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.