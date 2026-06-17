Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 to release on Netflix? Fans react to major hint

Comedian Samay Raina's fans may finally have a fresh clue about the future of India's Got Latent.

A new social media post shared by Netflix on Wednesday has sparked speculation that the much-awaited second season of the popular talent-comedy show could be heading to the streaming platform. While no official announcement has been made yet, the post has been enough to send fans into detective mode.

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Netflix and Samay Raina's post on Instagram.

Netizens react The conversation began after Netflix shared a picture featuring a familiar face — Samay Raina's bodyguard.

The streaming giant accompanied the image with a cryptic caption that immediately caught viewers' attention.

“Drop (lemon and spice emojis) in the comments pls, we’re gonna need it (sic),” the post read.

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Raina was also tagged as a collaborator on the post, adding further fuel to the speculation.

Within minutes, the comments section was flooded with reactions from users who interpreted the teaser as a hint that India's Got Latent 2 could soon arrive on Netflix.

“Saw this coming. Now no censorship issues,” one user wrote.

“Thu Thu Thu No Nazar,” commented another fan.

“Mixed feelings,” another user shared.

“inserts nazarbhattu,” read another response.

Although Netflix did not directly mention India's Got Latent, many viewers believed the clues were too obvious to ignore.

Why Fans Think It's About India's Got Latent 2 Part of the excitement stems from a connection that longtime followers of Samay Raina quickly spotted.

The bodyguard featured in Netflix's post is the same person who appeared alongside the comedian during his stand-up special Still Alive. It was during that show that Raina first revealed plans for the second season of India's Got Latent.

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Because of that association, many fans interpreted the Netflix teaser as more than just a random post.

The use of lemon and spice emojis also became a talking point, with several users trying to decode whether they carried a hidden message linked to the show's return.

Samay Raina Had Already Announced Season 2 Interest in India's Got Latent 2 has been high ever since Raina confirmed that a new season was in the works.

During his stand-up show Still Alive, released earlier this year, the comedian announced that the show would be returning. However, he stopped short of sharing details about the format, release schedule or platform.

Since then, fans have been waiting for updates, and Wednesday's Netflix post has become the strongest indication yet that the project may have found a streaming home.

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At the moment, however, neither Netflix nor Raina has issued a formal confirmation regarding the release.

References To Season 1 Controversy Resurface The speculation also prompted some users to revisit discussions surrounding the first season of India's Got Latent.

Several comments referenced influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's appearance on the show and the controversy that followed.

“Bhaii BeerBiceps ko zarur lana (sic),” one user wrote, referring to Allahbadia by his popular online moniker.

The mention highlighted how closely viewers continue to associate the show with some of its most widely discussed moments.

What We Know So Far As of now, details about India's Got Latent 2 remain under wraps.

There has been no official announcement regarding a release date, episode count, judges, guests or format changes. Netflix has also not explicitly confirmed that the project teased in its latest post is connected to the show.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.