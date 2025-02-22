‘Sambhaji Maharaj ke shaurya se...’: Chhaava gets PM Narendra Modi’s praise; Vicky Kaushal ‘honoured’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the historical drama 'Chhaava' for showcasing the bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film, which has grossed over 300 crore globally, is tax-free in Goa and Madhya Pradesh, and has garnered significant attention since its release.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated22 Feb 2025, 01:08 PM IST
Sambhaji Maharaj ke shaurya se parichay,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered actor Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical action drama film Chhaava with praise, saying that the movie has introduced the world to the valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

At the inaugural function of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (ABMSS) on Friday, Modi said, “Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai. (Chhaava is making headlines everywhere right now).”

“Sambhaji Maharaj ke shaurya se, iss roop mein parichay, Shivaji Sawant ke Marathi upanyas ne hi karaya hai,” he said, talking about the historical novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant, which introduced many readers to the bravery of Sambhaji Maharaj.

“Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmon ke saath-saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Chhaava actors react:

Actor Vicky Kaushal said he feels honoured by PM Modi’s praise for his Chhaava.

“Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi ji. #Chhaava,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Modi from the event.

Rashmika Mandanna, who stars as Yesubai in the movie, posted on her Instagram Stories, “Thank you so much @narendramodi sir, it's truly an honour.”

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock films shared a clip of PM Modi on its official Instagram handle.

“A historic honour! It is a great moment of pride as Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji applauds Chhaava and honours Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's sacrifice and legacy.”

“This moment fills us with immense gratitude.@maddockfilms, #DineshVijan, @laxman.utekar, @vickykaushal09, and the entire team of the film are humbled by this special mention,” the studio said.

Chhaava has been declared tax-free in Goa and Madhya Pradesh. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Rana.

First Published:22 Feb 2025, 01:08 PM IST
