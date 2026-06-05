Sambhavna Seth, Avinash Dwivedi become parents to twins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Star couple Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi have become parents to twin babies via surrogacy.

As announced by the couple on Instagram, Sambhavna and Avinash welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl, marking special additions to their family.

"Maha Diwali came early this year. Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye. Our Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude. HAR HAR MAHADEV," their caption read.

Along with the announcement, the couple also shared emotional moments from the hospital when the babies were born. Sambhavna could be seen visibly overwhelmed, breaking down in tears as she witnessed the precious moment.

The post instantly sparked a joyous wave in the comment section, with many congratulating the couple.

Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "Such great news!! Know how much ul wanted this.. bless & bless," while Mahhi Vij added, "Double dhamaka."

Earlier in April, Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi announced that they were expecting their first child together, nearly a decade after tying the knot.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple announced the news along with adorable pictures from a photoshoot. They also confirmed that they are expecting a baby via surrogacy.

"We Are PREGNANT. Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins," the post read.

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi got married in July 2016 after being friends for a long time.

The couple is currently gearing up to mark their 10th wedding anniversary, with the pregnancy news bringing a moment for double celebrations.

Sambhavna Seth is a prominent face on television, known for her stint on the popular reality show Bigg Boss.