‘Sameer Wankhede’ in Aryan Khan's debut show The Bads of Bollywood? Netizens say 'guts'

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his Bollywood debut with his first directorial series, The Bads of Bollywood. The eight-episode show is currently streaming on Netflix. The show, already packed with Bollywood cameos, has now caught social media’s attention for an unexpected appearance by a lookalike of former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

‘Sameer Wankhede’ in Aryan Khan's debut show The Bads of Bollywood? Wankhede arrested Aryan Khan and others during a raid on an alleged rave party on a cruise ship in 2021.

Now Khan's show took a dig at his infamous arrest in the drug case with a lookalike of the officer.

In the first episode of The Bads of Bollywood, an officer is seen arriving out of a club in a police jeep. Wearing a white shirt and trousers, he looks lean, almost identical to Wankhede in his looks and mannerisms. Even his haircut is strikingly similar.

Stern and loud, the officer delivers a monologue about waging war on drugs, looking for only Bollywood people who are into substance abuse.

The character identifies himself as part of the ‘war against drugs’ and ‘NCG’.

Netizens react to ‘Sameer Wankhede’ scene in The Bads of Bollywood Sharing the scene on X, formerly Twitter, a user wrote, “No way they cast a Sameer Wankhede lookalike in #TheBadsOfBollywood and gave #AryanKhan case reference.”

“It takes guts to represent this episode,” added another.

"Aryan cooked," added another on the platform.

“Aryan Khan literally played here by casting Sameer Wankhede lookalike in the Bads of Bollywood (sic),” shared someone else.

“The Sameer Wankhede cameo in the Bads*** of Bollywood is too good lol. IYKYK,” joked yet another one.

Aryan Khan arrest In 2021, Sameer Wankhede and his team arrested Aryan Khan under suspicion of possession of drugs during a cruise party in Mumbai. After spending 25 days in prison, Khan was granted bail on 28 October 2021.

Later, he was given a clean chit.

Previously, in Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film Jawan, a dialogue was claimed to be an indirect dig at Wankhede.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan's character goes, “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching my son, talk to the father).”

Reacting to this on The Gaurav Thakur Show, Wankhede said, “Dekhiye mein kisi ka naam leke kisi ko famous nahi karna chahta hoon. Jo chats leak vagairah hein woh honourable High Court ke saame hain toh uspe koi tippani nahi dena chahunga main (I don't want to take names and make anyone famous. Whatever the chat leaks happened the case is with the High Court so I cannot comment on that).