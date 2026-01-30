Sameer Wankhede's first comment after HC scraps defamation case against The Ba**ds of Bollywood: ‘Did not demotivate me’

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, while hearing the plea against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd, observed that the case could not be taken up in Delhi due to jurisdictional limitations.

Updated30 Jan 2026, 03:48 PM IST
Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.
Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.(PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain IRS officer Sameer Wankhede’s defamation petition against Shah Rukh Khan–backed web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, stating that it did not have the territorial jurisdiction to hear the matter. The court clarified that Wankhede is free to approach the appropriate legal forum to pursue his complaint.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, while hearing the plea against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd, observed that the case could not be taken up in Delhi due to jurisdictional limitations. Wankhede has alleged that certain scenes in the series are insulting and have caused damage to his reputation.

Responding to reports suggesting a setback, Wankhede asserted that the legal battle is far from over. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “It has not been dismissed. I have been asked to approach a proper forum. Let the order be uploaded, then I will take a call on when to do it. This has not demotivated me at all, it’s just an order to approach the appropriate court. I will do the needful and keep fighting for justice”.

Raising allegations of a personal vendetta, Wankhede claimed in his plea that the web series—written and directed by Aryan Khan—was deliberately designed to tarnish his image and reopen old wounds connected to Aryan’s 2021 narcotics arrest.

The IRS officer accused Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix of defamation, demanding 2 crore in compensation. Wankhede also stated that the entire amount, if awarded, would be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Wankhede further pointed to a scene in the series in which a character makes an obscene gesture while uttering ‘Satyamev Jayate’. According to him, the portrayal constitutes a grave violation of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The Delhi High Court, however, declined to hear the matter, directing that the complaint be returned on the grounds that it did not fall within its territorial jurisdiction.

