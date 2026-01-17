Sana Khan breaks silence on ‘brainwashing’ claims, says marriage to Mufti Anas Sayed was a ‘secret’ until wedding day

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan recently disclosed details of her 'secret' marriage to Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Sayed as she dismissed ‘brainwashing' claims. Sana in a podcast with actor Rashami Desai said that the information related to her husband was kept confidential, with only her parents aware of the details.

In the 16 January episode of “Rashami Ke Dil se Dil Tak,” Sana said that guests at her wedding got to know about the groom she was going to marry only on the wedding day. According to her, she concealed the details as she did not want to others to influence her decision and make her cancel the wedding.

While speaking about leaving showbiz and beginning a new chapter in her personal life, she said, "When our marriage was finalised, it was a top secret, nobody knew except for my mom and dad. Nobody even knew the groom's name. When I was applying mehndi, the mehndi artist asked me what the groom's name was. I told her to leave it blank, we'll write it next time." She rose to fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss 6 and web series Special OPS.

Suggesting that she refrained from disseminating information about her marriage, she said, “This was the only right decisions I made in my life.” Jai Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress made a life changing decision when she was at her career's peak.

Asserting that it was her sole decision to leave the entertainment industry and marry Mufti Anas Sayed, the 37-year-old said, “Nobody can brainwash you, until and unless you want it. A person can get everything from wealth, name and fame to respect, but every individual wants inner peace…. most girls want to get married, have a caring husband, kids and their house… so I gave in to these desires.”

Talking about the period she made a complete switch, she added, "The situation was such that major changes were happening in my life. I was literally transforming into a different person. And this was not something caused by my husband, it was something I wanted for myself. He was the one who guided me in that direction."

It was in October 2020, that she announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry through a post on Instagram. She said that she decided to step away to "serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator." On 21 November 2020, she married Mufti Anas Sayed.

Over the wedding arrangements, she added, “Except for the mehndi, which I paid for myself, all the expenses, the nikah, accommodation and food for my family, and the reception, everything was taken care of by my husband.”

Responding to criticism and online, she said, “When your surroundings aren't right, your decisions also tend to be wrong. As time passed, I learned a few things, and that's why I value my relationship with him so much. I keep telling my husband that I could have never found anyone better than him. It was indeed a tough decision, but I went for it.”