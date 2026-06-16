Sanchita Ugale death case: Late actor was harassed by casting people, claims cousin: ‘My sister was upset’

The death of 22-year-old actor Sanchita Ugale due to an alleged suicide has left people shocked across the industry. As an investigation has been launched to look into her death, Ugale's cousin, Akash Satish Ugale, made some serious claims. He alleged that the late actor was being harassed by people in the casting circuit.

Sanchita Ugale's cousin on her death On Monday, Sanchita Ugale's cousin Akash Satish Ugale opened up about the actor and compared her death to the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was also found dead on June 14, 2020. Later, his death was ruled out as suicide.

Hinting at Singh's death case, Sanchita Ugale's cousin claimed that the late actor had a secret Instagram account. Reportedly, she had posted a reel which had a link to the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 22

He said, “Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14th June 2020. Why? Because Bollywood, this industry, put a lot of pressure on him, and because of that pressure, he committed suicide. In the same way, yesterday my sister also committed suicide for the same reason, that’s what I’m saying. Yeh industry bahot dara deti hai dhamki deti hai. Jaisi ki Sushant Singh Rajput ko kiya. Usko kha liya andar se khokla kar diya. Isme bade bade logon ka haath rehta hai. Ultimately, power game chalta hai. Humaare jaisi middle class families jo ladki yaa ladke upar jaate hain unko daba diya jaata hai (This industry can be very intimidating. It threatens people, just like it did with Sushant Singh Rajput. It consumed him and hollowed him out from within. Powerful people are often involved in all of this. Ultimately, it’s a power game. People from middle-class families like ours, whether boys or girls, who try to rise and make a name for themselves, are often suppressed).”

Sushant Singh, Sanchita Ugale die on 14 June Akash Ugale added, “Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, 2020. My sister also committed suicide on the same day. The Instagram ID I just showed you uploaded this reel yesterday, and it has a video of Sushant Singh Rajput. And my sister's profile picture has been used. It is up to the police to investigate it. I spoke to some of her friends. I found out that some casting people were harassing her. She was being mentally harassed. That's why my sister was upset..."

Also Read | Mumbai court frees Rhea Chakraborty’s frozen accounts

Who was Sanchita Ugale Sanchita Ugale starred in TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya.