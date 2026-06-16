Sanchita Ugale death case: Late actor was harassed by casting people, claims cousin: ‘My sister was upset’

The death of 22-year-old actor Sanchita Ugale due to an alleged suicide has left people shocked across the industry. As an investigation has been launched to look into her death, Ugale's cousin, Akash Satish Ugale, made some serious claims. He alleged that the late actor was being harassed by people in the casting circuit.

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Sanchita Ugale's cousin on her death On Monday, Sanchita Ugale's cousin Akash Satish Ugale opened up about the actor and compared her death to the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was also found dead on June 14, 2020. Later, his death was ruled out as suicide.

Hinting at Singh's death case, Sanchita Ugale's cousin claimed that the late actor had a secret Instagram account. Reportedly, she had posted a reel which had a link to the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 22

He said, “Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14th June 2020. Why? Because Bollywood, this industry, put a lot of pressure on him, and because of that pressure, he committed suicide. In the same way, yesterday my sister also committed suicide for the same reason, that’s what I’m saying. Yeh industry bahot dara deti hai dhamki deti hai. Jaisi ki Sushant Singh Rajput ko kiya. Usko kha liya andar se khokla kar diya. Isme bade bade logon ka haath rehta hai. Ultimately, power game chalta hai. Humaare jaisi middle class families jo ladki yaa ladke upar jaate hain unko daba diya jaata hai (This industry can be very intimidating. It threatens people, just like it did with Sushant Singh Rajput. It consumed him and hollowed him out from within. Powerful people are often involved in all of this. Ultimately, it’s a power game. People from middle-class families like ours, whether boys or girls, who try to rise and make a name for themselves, are often suppressed).”

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Sushant Singh, Sanchita Ugale die on 14 June Akash Ugale added, “Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, 2020. My sister also committed suicide on the same day. The Instagram ID I just showed you uploaded this reel yesterday, and it has a video of Sushant Singh Rajput. And my sister's profile picture has been used. It is up to the police to investigate it. I spoke to some of her friends. I found out that some casting people were harassing her. She was being mentally harassed. That's why my sister was upset..."

Also Read | Mumbai court frees Rhea Chakraborty’s frozen accounts

Who was Sanchita Ugale Sanchita Ugale starred in TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya.

As per news agency ANI, the incident occurred between 7 and 7:30 PM on June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East on 14 June. Officials said, "22-year-old actress Sanchita Ugale, a resident of Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East, died by suicide. She hanged herself with a sari from a ceiling fan in her bedroom. The incident occurred between 7 and 7.30 pm on June 14th. Sanchita had locked the door from the inside and hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. She was taken to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead after examination. On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)."

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.