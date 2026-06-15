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Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide at 22. What we know know about Kumkum Bhagya actor's demise

TV actor Sanchita Ugale, 22, was rushed to Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital where she was pronounced dead after examination. An investigation has been launched to look into her death case.

Sneha Biswas
Updated15 Jun 2026, 03:13 PM IST
Sanchita Ugale passed away on 14 June in Maharashtra.
Sanchita Ugale passed away on 14 June in Maharashtra.(Instagram/ @Sanchita Ugale)
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TV actor Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her house on 14 June. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place around 7 and 7.30 pm. As per officials, Ugale locked herself inside the room before taking the drastic step.

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Sanchita Ugale dies at 22

According to API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station, Sanchita Ugale was rushed to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An investigation has been launched to probe her death.

Who was Sanchita Ugale

Sanchita Ugale was 22. She was best known for starring in the hit TV serial, Kumkum Bhagya as Diya Tandon.

She also essayed the role of Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya. Laer, she was seen as Sukoon opposite Sorab Bedi in the show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

The late actor also made her film and digital debut. She was a part of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava. In the film, she played the role of the younger version of Tara Rani. She also featured in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, starring Manoj Bajpayee.

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Case registered after alleged suicide

Meanwhile, a case of accidental death under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code has been registered on this matter on Monday.

Bagh told ANI, "22-year-old actress Sanchita Ugale, a resident of Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East, died by suicide. She hanged herself with a sari from a ceiling fan in her bedroom. The incident occurred between 7 and 7.30 pm on June 14th. Sanchita had locked the door from the inside and hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. She was taken to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead after examination. On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)."

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Sanchita Ugale's death cause

However, the reason behind her death remains unknown.

Officer added, “The reason for the death will be determined in the investigation. Further action will be taken accordingly... Nothing has been found so far. However, her father says he has no complaints against anyone...”

Meanwhile, Sanchita Ugale's last post on Instagram has gone viral on Instagram after her death news.

Reacting to her passing, a fan wrote in the comment section, “I still can't believe that Sanchita is no longer with us. (heart breaking emoji) I first saw her in Kumkum Bhagya, and it's heartbreaking to hear this news. Rest in peace, Sanchita (sic).”

“Are you kidding me? I can't believe she committed suicide (sic),” added another shocked fan.

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One more commented, “Life is so unpredictable… RIP (sic)...”

Someone else also said, “Depression looks exactly like this... you never know who is going through what.. just be kind... Om Shanti. (sic)”

Meanwhile, the news of Sanchita Ugale's death has sent shockwaves across the TV industry.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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