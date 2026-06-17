Sanchita Ugale's father seeks justice after death due to suicide, claims she was tortured: ‘Depression me chali gayi…’

Sanchita Ugale's family members have raised serious allegations days after the actor died due to alleged suicide. After her cousin claimed that she was harassed by people in the casting circuit, Ugale's father recalled her state of mind. According to him, she seemed depressed and upset.

Late Sanchita Ugale's father breaks silence Sanchita Ugale's father, Machhindra Ugale, reportedly said that the actor was tortured and harassed days before she took the drastic step.

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He told NDTV, "Upset to wo rehti hi thi. Usne humein wajah batayi nahi, bas itna hi, par wo upset rehti thi. Matlab woh jab acche mood mein hoti thi, tab bhi achanak depression mein chali jaati thi. Yeh baat humare dhyaan mein aayi thi, aur isi liye hum uske saath roz aana-jaana karte the. Bas utna hi waqt, samjho ki aadha ghanta hum uske saath nahi the, wo hamari galti samjho. Lekin wo itne depression mein chali gayi, yeh humein maloom nahi tha ki wo aisa kadam utha legi (She would remain upset. She did not tell us the reason, just that she stayed upset. Even when she appeared to be in a good mood, she would suddenly slip into depression. We had noticed this, which is why we used to accompany her daily. It was just that brief time - hardly half an hour when we were not with her - you can consider that our mistake. But we did not know she had gone into such deep depression that she would take such a step.”

“Sanchita Ugale was being tortured” Seeking justice, the late actor's father believed that the truth behind the sudden death of Sanchita Ugale would come out soon.

"Baatcheet ki thi, par use torture kiya ja raha tha. Use koi na koi paison ko lekar ya kisi na kisi baat ko lekar maang karke, use torture aur hammering kar hi raha tha. Kisi na kisi maamle mein yeh ho hi raha tha. Matlab, wo baat ab mere saamne saaf hogi hi, par nishchit roop se aisa ho raha tha. Prashasan se maang bas ek hi hai ki meri beti ke saath jo bhi galat hua hai, use nyaay milna chahiye (We had spoken to her, but she was being tortured. Someone or the other was troubling her, making demands related to money or something else, subjecting her to constant pressure and harassment. This was happening in some form or the other. The truth will become clear before me, but this was definitely happening. I have only one request from the administration - that whatever wrong has happened to my daughter, she should get justice).”

Sanchita Ugale's death Sachita Ugale, 22, was found dead at her residence in Maharashtra on 14 June. The incident took place between 7 and 7:30 PM at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East, as per officials.

On June 15th, based on a complaint, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS), as per the update from ANI.