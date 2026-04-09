Sandeep Reddy Vanga backs Dhurandhar 2, warns Ranveer Singh of ‘evil eye’ amid propaganda debate

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has sparked fresh debate online after sharing his strong views on Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, backing the film and criticising those labelling it as propaganda.

The director, currently busy with his upcoming project Spirit, took to social media after watching the Ranveer Singh-starrer, praising it while also issuing a dramatic warning about the “evil eye” to its makers.

‘When Truth Gets Called Propaganda’

Vanga did not hold back in addressing the criticism surrounding the film. Without naming individuals, he questioned what he described as selective outrage within the industry.

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He argued that several creators who built careers around certain narratives were now dismissing Dhurandhar 2, adding that labelling uncomfortable storytelling as propaganda reflects a shifting and, in his view, contradictory discourse.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 OTT release delayed amid Ranveer Singh's historic theatrical run

His remarks tap into an ongoing debate in Bollywood — where films dealing with politics, nationalism or historical themes often face polarised reactions.

The ‘Kaala Drishti’ Remark That Grabbed Attention

Beyond the ideological debate, it was Vanga’s colourful message to director Aditya Dhar and actor Ranveer Singh that went viral.

In a mix of humour and warning, he suggested that the film may be attracting “kaala drishti” (evil eye), adding that minor remedies would not suffice — a remark many interpreted as both praise for the film’s impact and a playful nod to its success.

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Dhar responded warmly, appreciating Vanga’s conviction and calling his support meaningful. The exchange between the two filmmakers quickly gained traction online, with fans celebrating the camaraderie.

A Theatre Visit That Went Viral

The buzz intensified after visuals surfaced of Vanga watching the film alongside Prabhas at a cinema in Hyderabad. Videos showed the duo engrossed in the screening, even staying back for post-credit scenes.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 now among Top 10 films of 2026 worldwide | Day 21 Collection

The public appearance added to the film’s momentum, with fans interpreting it as an endorsement from one of the industry’s most talked-about directors.

About Dhurandhar Franchise’s Massive Success

Both Dhurandhar films have performed exceptionally well at the box office. While the first instalment reportedly crossed ₹1,300 crore globally, the sequel has gone even further, surpassing ₹1,600 crore worldwide.

The franchise features a strong ensemble cast, including Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna, and has been widely discussed for its scale, storytelling and thematic choices.

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Vanga’s Upcoming Film And Recent Controversies

Meanwhile, Vanga is currently directing Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The film has already generated headlines, particularly after Deepika Padukone reportedly exited the project.

Vanga had earlier criticised what he called “PR games” surrounding the situation, indicating tensions behind the scenes. The film is slated for release in March 2027.

Why This Debate Matters The conversation around Dhurandhar 2 highlights a larger shift in how Bollywood films are received. Labels such as “propaganda” or “agenda-driven” are increasingly shaping public perception — sometimes even before audiences engage with the content.

Vanga’s comments, while supportive of the film, also underline a deeper divide within the industry over creative freedom, political narratives and audience interpretation.

Whether one agrees with his stance or not, the reaction shows that Dhurandhar 2 is not just a commercial success — it is also at the centre of a cultural conversation.

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