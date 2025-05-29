Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Deepika Padukone feud, Ajay Devgn reacts to working moms demanding 8 hours shift: ‘I think…’

Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ongoing feud has been catching all the attention ever since she was dropped from his film, Spirit. Reportedly, she was called ‘unprofessional’ for demanding an 8-hour workday and other conditions, which didn’t go down well with the filmmaker. Amid this, Ajay Devgn commented on the 8-hour shift in the industry.

Ajay Devgn on 8-hour work shift in Bollywood Ajay attended the trailer launch of Kajol's upcoming horror film, Maa.

At the event, Kajol was asked about her reaction to the ongoing 8-hour work shift demand by new mothers in the industry. She expressed her approval for it and jokingly said that she loves the idea of working less.

Ajay, on the other hand, had a serious take on it.

He said, "It's not that it is not going down well with people. A lot of people understand. Most of the honest filmmakers would not have a problem with it. Also, other than new moms working for 8 hours, most people have started working for 8 hours. I think it's person to person, and most of the industry understands."

While no names were mentioned, the question can remind anyone of Deepika and Sandeep's recent fallout.

Deepika and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's fallout As Deepika walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly-anticipated Spirit, days after reports of her ‘unprofessional’ behaviour, Triptii Dimri was roped in for the project. She replaced Deepika in the lead, alongside actor Prabhas.

She and Vanga last worked together on the highly successful film, Animal.

Confirming their reunion, Triptii reacted to the news on social media. She wrote on Instagram, “Still sinking in. So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga..honoured to be a part of your vision.”

Meanwhile, reports claim that Deepika who is a new mom after having daughter Dua, requested an 8-hour workday, which came down to 6 hours of actual shoot. She reportedly also demanded ₹20 crore as her salary for the film alongside a share in the film's profits.

A source also told Bollywood Hungama, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day for Spirit. That's not all, the actress, via her agency, also started to demand an amendment to the contract. Their point of contention was simple - if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper."

Around the same time, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a strong post on X.