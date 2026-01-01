Sandeep Reddy Vanga rings in New Year 2026 with poster of Prabhas' Spirit; fans draw ‘Animal’ comparison

Sandeep Reddy Vanga rang in the New Year 2026 on a high note with the release of the first look poster of Spirit, his most-awaited film with Telugu star Prabhas.

The poster was Vanga's New Year's wish for the fans and was unveiled at midnight. It features Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri, who is seen lighting a cigarette for Prabhas' character, who is wounded.

In his X post for the poster, Vanga wrote, “INDIAN CINEMA.... witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU Happy New Year 2026 #SpiritFirstLook #spirit @InSpiritMode.”

“You loved what existed before. Now fall in love with what you never knew existed…. #SPIRIT FIRST POSTER 🔥” the movie makers said.

Here's how netizens reacted: The poster has left movie buffs intrigued about the true plot of the movie; however, its glaring similarities with Vanga's 2023 movie Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, have left the fans a little on edge.

“I thought it was Ranbir Kapoor from Animal 😭😭, expected better from you Vanga,” a social media user said.

“Another animal 🧐🔥” added another user.

“The first look of Prabhas from Spirit looks like Ranbir Kapoor's look from Animal,” one netizen said.

Another noted, “This looks exactly like Ranbir from Animal...wth a different hairstyle.”

A user, pointing at the two stars used to dot the i's in ‘Spirit’, said, “2 star rating even before release by the director himself.”

However, Vanga fans were too excited about the posted release and said, “You've taken it to the next level from Animal.”

“I can't wait for a tease soon,” said another fan.

“Bad bad guy 😍😍 Waiting for Prabhas in this version,” added another fan.

“2026 doesn’t start with wishes, it starts with a warning. If this is just a poster, imagine the damage Spirit will do,” said a user.

“Indian cinema loves to shout ‘witness it’ and honestly this looks less like a film and more like a warning label for 2026 already,” another added.

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi joins Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit movie cast

About Spirit Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi also has a key role in the film, which is slated for release in 2026. It is a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures.

In October last year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the film's audio teaser in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, revealing Prakash Raj and Vivek as key cast members.

The audio teaser suggested that Prabhas portrays an IPS officer who is currently behind bars. “Right from childhood, I have one bad habit,” the teaser ended with Prabhas' line.