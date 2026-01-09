Sandeep Reddy Vanga talks about ‘Spirit’ poster featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, explains its creative intent

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has offered a detailed explanation of the striking first poster for his upcoming film ‘Spirit’, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, addressing the creative choices that shaped its design.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's talks about ‘Spirit’ poster The conversation took place during a promotional interview with People Media Factory and has provided fresh insight into the imagery that has circulated widely since its release.

The poster, unveiled in early January 2026, depicts Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in a tense, dramatic tableau. Prabhas’s rugged appearance and the staging of props in the frame — including what many initially assumed were drinking glasses — attracted widespread attention on social platforms and sparked speculation about their significance.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sandeep Reddy Vanga rings in New Year 2026 with poster of Prabhas' Spirit

Vanga clarified the visual elements, noting that viewer interpretations of the props were mistaken. “That’s a 1 litre bottle, it looks like a glass in his hand. People also thought that another glass is placed on the railing, and both husband and wife are drinking in the poster.”

Rather than being symbolic of alcohol consumption by the characters, Vanga said the elements were extracted from a scene in the film and repurposed for the promotional image.

Responding to curiosity about how he conceived the concept, lead actor Prabhas remarked: “The idea of the poster is crazy. How did you get that idea?”

Advertisement

His question prompted Vanga to elaborate on his creative process, particularly his intention to present Prabhas in a new light after the actor’s globally recognised performance in Baahubali.

Vanga explained that he wanted something evocative and memorable: “That is cut from a scene of the film, and I thought how should I present him after Baahubali? It has to be something so, yeah.” The remark underscores Vanga’s desire to craft an image that both resonates with audiences and hints at the film’s narrative atmosphere.

Prabhas himself praised the result, describing the poster as a career highlight. “It is my best poster till now. No doubt. It is a cult poster,” he said. The actor’s endorsement has amplified interest in Spirit and contributed to ongoing discussion among fans and film commentators.

Advertisement

Vanga also reflected on Prabhas’s temperament off-screen, addressing widespread perceptions about the actor’s reserved nature. “I heard that Prabhas is a shy man and all that, but his shyness is on another level. It is just too much,” Vanga said, offering a candid, humanising glimpse into the dynamic between director and performer during production.

More about the film Spirit is an action drama set to release in 2027. It follows the story of a disgraced police officer determined to regain his honour, a premise that promises complex character arcs and intense emotional stakes. In addition to Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, the cast includes seasoned actors Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi.

The interview in which Vanga discussed the poster coincided with ongoing promotional work for ‘The Raja Saab’, another forthcoming project starring Prabhas. As part of that campaign, the producers released what they described as A Conversation to Remember with full on Masthi, further engaging audiences with behind-the-scenes perspectives.

Advertisement