Sandeep Reddy Vanga to start filming Spirit in September 2025, Prabhas to join in November

The long-awaited film ‘Spirit’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas alongside Triptii Dimri, is set to commence its principal photography in September 2025.

While production will begin with select members of the cast, lead actor Prabhas is expected to join the team later in November.

The update was recently shared by Pranay, one of the project’s key stakeholders, during a public address in the United States. “The shooting will start with a few actors from the team, with Prabhas joining the set much later in November 2025,” he confirmed, adding to the mounting excitement among fans.

The delay in Prabhas's arrival has only heightened curiosity, with many eager to see how the ‘Baahubali’ star will transform into what is believed to be a hard-hitting, upright police officer.

More about ‘Spirit’ Reportedly a gritty cop drama, ‘Spirit’ marks another collaboration between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and music composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar, who has already completed work on the film’s background score.

Known for his evocative compositions in ‘Arjun Reddy’, ‘Kabir Singh’, and ‘Animal’, Rameshwar’s music is expected to be a central element in setting the film’s intense tone.

The film will be predominantly shot in Thailand and is being mounted on a large scale. It is being produced in Telugu, with simultaneous dubbed versions planned in Hindi and several other languages to cater to a pan-Indian audience.

Triptii Dimri has been cast opposite Prabhas, stepping in to replace Deepika Padukone, who was earlier linked to the project. Dimri’s inclusion adds a fresh dynamic to the narrative, although details about her role remain tightly under wraps.

With a year-long pre-production phase already completed, Spirit is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in Prabhas’s career post-'Salaar'.