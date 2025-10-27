Sandhya Mridul speaks out on social media bias in showbiz: 'If you don’t have followers, then...'

Veteran actress Sandhya Mridul, known for her memorable performances in ‘Page 3’ and ‘Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd.’, has opened up about the growing obsession with social media popularity in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Sandhay Mridul's witty take on industry's obsession with follower count In a recently shared Instagram reel, she delivered a satirical yet poignant take on how follower counts are increasingly dictating casting decisions — even overshadowing talent and experience.

In the video, Mridul humorously addressed her struggle of being overlooked for roles because she did not have “enough followers.” She captioned the reel, “Acting skill se kya hoga? Jao followers lao (sic)!!" — a biting comment on how social media clout seems to outweigh actual acting ability.

Advertisement

In the reel, she says, "Ye naya situation hai bhai, ki agar followers nahi honge toh kaam nahi milega. Bhai, agar kaam nahi doge toh aadmi famous kaise hoga? Agar famous nahi hoga toh followers kaise milenge? Followers nahi milenge toh famous kaise hoga toh kaam kaise milega... samajh rahe hai na aap? Badi asmanjas wali baat hai ye. [This is the new situation, brother — if you don’t have followers, you won’t get work. But if you don’t get work, how will you become famous? And if you’re not famous, how will you get followers? No followers means no fame, no fame means no work — it’s a real dilemma.]

She continued, “Upar se manager keh rahi hai, 'Ma’am woh kaam aapke haath se nikal gaya kyunki ek toh aapke followers kam the, dusra aapki look na badi 'rich' hai' ... Bhai look rich hai, main nahi. Kyunki agar kaam nahi doge, toh followers nahi milenge, followers nahi milenge toh famous nahi hoga, famous nahi hoga toh kaam nahi milega toh paisa nahi milega. Toh meri look hi rich rahegi sirf, main kabhi bhi nahi. Kindly help.” [On top of that, my manager tells me, ‘Ma’am, you lost the project because your followers were too few, and your look is too ‘rich.’’ My look may be rich, but I’m not! If you don’t give me work, I won’t get followers, and if I don’t get followers, I won’t get work or money. So only my look will stay rich — I never will. Kindly help.]

Advertisement

Mridul’s witty yet heartfelt delivery has struck a chord with many in the industry and beyond, highlighting a troubling shift where numbers seem to outweigh nuance. The reel has been widely shared, prompting conversations about how talent is increasingly being judged through the lens of digital presence rather than artistic merit.