Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan leased two lavish duplex apartments in Mumbai's Pali Hill area, which is known as an upscale neighbourhood in the nation's financial capital. Shah Rukh Khan leased the two luxury apartments for ₹8.67 crore for the upcoming three years, reported the news portal Hindustan Times.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan rents flat for ₹24 lakh as family prepares to leave Mannat

According to the news portal's report, the Bollywood icon is temporarily leaving his bungalow, Mannat, as the compound is under extensive renovation and expansion plans. This renovation plan is expected to take nearly two years.

5 things to know about SRK's new home Actor Shah Rukh Khan will relocate to the luxurious four-floor apartment in the upscale neighbourhood of Pali Hill, Bandra, with his family, which includes his wife, Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and youngest son AbRam Khan.

1. The Duplex house: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan leased two duplexes from the Bhagnani family, reported the news portal citing Zapkey data. As per the report, the first apartment was rented by actor Jacky Bhagnani and their sister Deepshikha Deshmukh. The second apartment was rented by a Bollywood movie producer, Vashu Bhagnani.

2. Monthly rent and security deposit: Both duplex apartments have been leased for at least 36 months or three years. Shah Rukh Khan is set to pay ₹11.54 lakh rent for the first duplex and a security deposit of ₹32.97 lakh, according to the property registration papers cited in the news report.

The second apartment will cost ₹12.61 lakh per month, and a security deposit amount of ₹36 lakh, as per the report.

3. Property details and location: Both the duplex apartments are located in the Puja Casa building in the Pali Hill locality of Khar, Bandra. As per the property documents cited in the report, Shah Rukh Khan rented the apartments on the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors. The building has a total of 15 floors and a service floor.

Also Read | THIS Indian actor owns most expensive home worth ₹800 crore

4. Distance from Mannat: The distance between Pali Hill and Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow at Mannat is around 3 kilometres, which will take a 10-to 20-minute car trip.

Shah Rukh Khan's house has been in the news since December 2024, when his wife, Gauri Khan, applied to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to build two additional floors to the annexe next to the bungalow area, on November 9, 2024.

5. Shah Rukh Khan's new neighbours: According to a Rustomjee's report, several Bollywood celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, live in the area.