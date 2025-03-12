Sanjay Dutt enjoys northern lights with wife Maanayata Dutt and kids, chants ‘Har Har Mahadev’ as he meets Indian fans

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently took a trip to Finland with his family. He took to his Instagram handle and shared details from their visit. From spending quality time with their wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins, Iqra and Shahraan, to meeting Indian fans, the actor had a fun time witnessing the beauty of the country and its northern lights.

Sanjay Dutt visits Finland He posted a video where he is seen chanting, “Har Har Mahadev! Jai Bholenath! Bum Bum Bhole.” He was with some Indians who seemingly lived in Finland.

He shared photos with his family as they all witnessed the northern lights.

Sanjay wrote, “Bholenath's presence knows no boundaries. Meeting fellow Indians in Finland, the magic of the Northern Lights, and the love of family by my side, it couldn't get any better. Jai Bholenath.”

See posts here:

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming work Sanjay was last seen in Double iSmart.

Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in the upcoming horror comedy movie, The Bhootnii. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film will also feature Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick and Aasif Khan.

The film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Dutt. Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt are the co-producers. The Bhootnii is set to release in theatres on April 18.

Sanjay has several films in the pipeline. This includes the Punjabi film, Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi. He is also a part of the upcoming Kannada film, KD - The Devil. Sanjay also has Baap alongside Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff.

Besides this, the actor was also a part of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle. Previously, reports indicated that Sanjay walked out of the film after filming for only one day on Mumbai's Madh Island.

